Don’t leave the kids stranded! Check your will.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of frequently updating your will. Especially knowing that many South Africans are without wills
Movie Review: ‘The Last Dance’ series
Resident Film Critic, Katarina Herden, reviews ‘The Last Dance’ Netflix series, a docuseries which gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan’s career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997-98 season.
John Pledger, Chairperson of The SA Consolidated Recreational Angling Association, on their letter to the presidency calling for relaxed restrictions for The recreational fishing industry under level 4 lockdown. In the letter the SACRAA said industry bodies aligned to it believed that it was necessary to give fishing level 4 status to save jobs and allow people to put food on the table.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Environmental Investigative journalist, Dr Don Pinnock looking closely into the Department of Environmental Affairs' high level advisory panel, Dr Pinnock in his article questions purpose of the panel, whether it exists to simply to inform the minister in her new position, or to get the answers wanted by those pushing for the commercialisation of wildlife?
Professional Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on the benefits of Body conditioning and stretch classes to your fitness in the time of lockdown.
Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on the creative ways Epicure Sandton Restaurant is trying to raise funds in order to survive the pandemic lockdown and the recession.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the role Zukiswa Wanner played in African literature, following her recent prestigious Goethe Medal award, along with Elvira Espejo Ayca and Ian McEwan this past week
Founder of the Insaka eCommerce Academy, Warrick Kernes on how to go about setting up an online shop and on the viability of ecommerce as a potential aid to struggling retailers
Refiloe speaks to Co-founder of Aretha Holdings, Zane Cleophas and Managing Director at Triviron Project, Phenyo Mathopa on how the pandemic has changed the way their respective companies do business.
Mining and Labour analyst from Creative Voodoo, Mamokgethi Molopyane looks at the strides made in the fight for worker's rights, the role and relevance of unions in a global economic depression and on an ideal method for workers to unite under.