Think your suffering from Compassion fatigue? Find out what it is!

Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Think your suffering from Compassion fatigue? Find out what it is!

Think your suffering from Compassion fatigue? Find out what it is!

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, interrogates the clinical phenomenon of ‘Compassion fatigue’, also known as second-hand shock and secondary stress reaction, describes a type of stress that results from helping or wanting to help those who are traumatized or under significant emotional duress. 



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Simphiwe Dana on the inspiration behind her new album “Bamako”

3 May 2020 10:24 AM

Renowned Singer and Song writer, Simphiwe Dana on the making and inspiration behind her long awaited and muchly anticipated fifth studio album called ‘Bamako’, which was co-produced by the legendary Grammy Award winning Mali musician, Salif Keita, and recorded in Mali.

The art of making a successful telenovela with Phathutshedzo Makwarela

3 May 2020 9:29 AM

Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Award winning TV producer and Co-founder of Tshedza Pictures on winning 17 awards at the SAFTAs this year and on what it takes to make a successful telenovela.   
Phathu and his partner Gwydion Beynon, the co-creators of local telenovela, The River and The Republic scoped 17 awards this past week at the SAFTAs for their production company Tshedza Pictures. 

Movie Review: ‘The Last Dance’ series

3 May 2020 8:21 AM

Movie Review: ‘The Last Dance’ series
Resident Film Critic, Katarina Herden, reviews ‘The Last Dance’ Netflix series, a docuseries which gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan’s career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997-98 season.

 

Don’t leave the kids stranded! Check your will.

3 May 2020 8:19 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of frequently updating your will. Especially knowing that many South Africans are without wills

Calls to relax restrictions for SA’s recreational fishing under lockdown

3 May 2020 8:14 AM

John Pledger, Chairperson of The SA Consolidated Recreational Angling Association, on their letter to the presidency calling for relaxed restrictions for The recreational fishing industry under level 4 lockdown. In the letter the SACRAA said industry bodies aligned to it believed that it was necessary to give fishing level 4 status to save jobs and allow people to put food on the table.

Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

3 May 2020 8:11 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Environmental Investigative journalist, Dr Don Pinnock looking closely into the Department of Environmental Affairs’ high level advisory panel, Dr Pinnock in his article questions purpose of the panel, whether it exists to simply to inform the minister in her new position, or to get the answers wanted by those pushing for the commercialisation of wildlife? 

Body conditioning and stretch classes.

3 May 2020 6:46 AM

Professional Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on the benefits of Body conditioning and stretch classes to your fitness in the time of lockdown. 

Epicure Restaurant in need of help in order to survive

2 May 2020 10:20 AM

Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on the creative ways Epicure Sandton Restaurant is trying to raise funds in order to survive the pandemic lockdown and the recession.

Celebrating Zukiswa Wanner with her bibliography

2 May 2020 10:16 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the role Zukiswa Wanner played in African literature, following her recent prestigious Goethe Medal award, along with Elvira Espejo Ayca and Ian McEwan this past week

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

Business Local

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

Politics

COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded

World Local

Competition Tribunal to hear Dis-Chem’s essential items price inflation case

3 May 2020 5:32 PM

FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

