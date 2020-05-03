Simphiwe Dana on the inspiration behind her new album “Bamako”

Renowned Singer and Song writer, Simphiwe Dana on the making and inspiration behind her long awaited and muchly anticipated fifth studio album called ‘Bamako’, which was co-produced by the legendary Grammy Award winning Mali musician, Salif Keita, and recorded in Mali.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, interrogates the clinical phenomenon of ‘Compassion fatigue’, also known as second-hand shock and secondary stress reaction, describes a type of stress that results from helping or wanting to help those who are traumatized or under significant emotional duress.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Award winning TV producer and Co-founder of Tshedza Pictures on winning 17 awards at the SAFTAs this year and on what it takes to make a successful telenovela.
Phathu and his partner Gwydion Beynon, the co-creators of local telenovela, The River and The Republic scoped 17 awards this past week at the SAFTAs for their production company Tshedza Pictures.
Movie Review: ‘The Last Dance’ series
Resident Film Critic, Katarina Herden, reviews ‘The Last Dance’ Netflix series, a docuseries which gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan’s career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997-98 season.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of frequently updating your will. Especially knowing that many South Africans are without willsLISTEN TO PODCAST
John Pledger, Chairperson of The SA Consolidated Recreational Angling Association, on their letter to the presidency calling for relaxed restrictions for The recreational fishing industry under level 4 lockdown. In the letter the SACRAA said industry bodies aligned to it believed that it was necessary to give fishing level 4 status to save jobs and allow people to put food on the table.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Environmental Investigative journalist, Dr Don Pinnock looking closely into the Department of Environmental Affairs’ high level advisory panel, Dr Pinnock in his article questions purpose of the panel, whether it exists to simply to inform the minister in her new position, or to get the answers wanted by those pushing for the commercialisation of wildlife?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professional Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on the benefits of Body conditioning and stretch classes to your fitness in the time of lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on the creative ways Epicure Sandton Restaurant is trying to raise funds in order to survive the pandemic lockdown and the recession.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the role Zukiswa Wanner played in African literature, following her recent prestigious Goethe Medal award, along with Elvira Espejo Ayca and Ian McEwan this past weekLISTEN TO PODCAST