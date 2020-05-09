Ethnikids virtual reading

Khumo Tapfumaneyi, Co-founder of Ethnikids on their virtual book reading by former Miss SA, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala later today and being allowed to operate during the level 4 lockdown. Ethnikids is an online bookstore specialising in children's books that feature characters of colour in various South African languages.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘The Hilarious World of Depression’ by John Moe
Sbu Mpungose, Former editor of Bona Magazine and George Gladwin Matsheke, Creative Editor of Marvin online Magazine on why so many print magazines are closing down and on how magazines can reinvent themselves, this after Caxton Publisher’s and Associated Media Publishing (AMP) decision to close down their print magazines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clayton Hayward, CEO and co-founder of Ukheshe on what being selected for Mastercard Start Path programme mean for the company and for other Fintech startups in AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the need to step out of our programming and responsibilities from time to time as a way of self-care and allowing our children to stand on their own two feet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anna Trapido, Author and Food Critic reviews Ubuntu Project, an initiative that was set up in response to COVID19 lockdown food scarcity crisis by Tim Abaa and other established Orange Farm food gardeners and small farmers, who are helping their community begin home gardens by donating seeds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chef Siya Kobo from Kobo Cuisine Restaurant at Maboneng on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their business and also on how the restaurant plans to re-invent itself in order to survive post lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker and Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) on a clarification on whether car dealerships can start operating under level 4 lockdown following their meeting DTI.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the effects of smoking in relation to COVID-19 and also interrogates the Madagascar alleged COVID-19 cure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified CrossFit Trainer and Founder of online training program “Hero In Me”, Chad Theron looks at a number of safe, effective strength training exercises one can do at home during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST