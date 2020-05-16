La Marina; a treat in tough times.

If you’re missing the taste of restaurant food, La Marina might have a solution for that as Author of Eat-Ting, Anna Trapido discusses.
Computer science expert from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Brett van Niekerk advises that Cooperation’s and Governments should be careful about what they discuss on public platformsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews a novel ‘Dominicana’ by Angie Cruz which was Shortlisted for the Women’s prize for fiction for 2020LISTEN TO PODCAST
Monica Newton, CEO of the National Arts Festival discusses the world of opportunities that the Virtual National Arts Festival has opened up for people working in the creative industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown? We discuss this topic with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush this morning as 21 May should have been the next official Outdoor Classroom Day worldwideLISTEN TO PODCAST
Art entrepreneur and founder of Undiscovered Canvas, Nomaza Nongqunga Coupez promotes African creative industries in Europe through events, exhibitions and residency programmes, her goal is to showcase the best of African creativity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Small business review, you get to hear from a small online retail business, ‘Indelicate Apparel’, which is fighting to stay afloat in these dire operational and financial times. Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Marco Vargas and Joanna Pawelczyk the Co-Owners of IndelicateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Motoring journalist Warren Tucker looks at how the motoring industry in the country will have to operate during these times of Covid-19LISTEN TO PODCAST
“It is important to adopt a healthier diet and regular exercise regime when living with Hypertension” says Dr Fundile NyathiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Exercise Physiologist & Co-director at Sandton Sports Medicine, Zac Van Heerden looks at what professional athletes do when they’re away from training and what are the challenges of athletes regaining their fitness levels when they have out of training for monthsLISTEN TO PODCAST