Small Business during Lockdown

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Small Business during Lockdown

Small Business during Lockdown

In our Small business review, you get to hear from a small online retail business, ‘Indelicate Apparel’, which is fighting to stay afloat in these dire operational and financial times. Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Marco Vargas and Joanna Pawelczyk the Co-Owners of Indelicate



Cybersecurity, scams and disinformation during the COVID pandemic

16 May 2020 10:24 AM

Computer science expert from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Brett van Niekerk advises that Cooperation’s and Governments should be careful about what they discuss on public platforms

Book Review: Dominicana by Angie Cruz

16 May 2020 10:14 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews a novel ‘Dominicana’ by Angie Cruz which was Shortlisted for the Women’s prize for fiction for 2020

Happening in the Arts

16 May 2020 9:50 AM

Monica Newton, CEO of the National Arts Festival discusses the world of opportunities that the Virtual National Arts Festival has opened up for people working in the creative industry.

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown?

16 May 2020 9:18 AM

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown? We discuss this topic with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush this morning as 21 May should have been the next official Outdoor Classroom Day worldwide

Happening in the Arts: Undiscovered Canvas

16 May 2020 9:11 AM

Art entrepreneur and founder of Undiscovered Canvas, Nomaza Nongqunga Coupez promotes African creative industries in Europe through events, exhibitions and residency programmes, her goal is to showcase the best of African creativity.

La Marina; a treat in tough times.

16 May 2020 7:59 AM

If you’re missing the taste of restaurant food, La Marina might have a solution for that as Author of Eat-Ting, Anna Trapido discusses.

As SA’s Motor industry reopens for business, should we expect an e-commerce factor?

16 May 2020 7:56 AM

Motoring journalist Warren Tucker looks at how the  motoring industry in the country will have to operate during these times of Covid-19

Living with Hypertension

16 May 2020 7:18 AM

“It is important to adopt a healthier diet and regular exercise regime when living with Hypertension” says Dr Fundile Nyathi

How to get a professional athlete back to optimal fitness levels

16 May 2020 6:54 AM

Exercise Physiologist & Co-director at Sandton Sports Medicine, Zac Van Heerden looks at what professional athletes do when they’re away from training and what are the challenges of athletes regaining their fitness levels when they have out of training for months

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Local

Nearly 90% of SA smokers still getting cigarettes in lockdown – UCT survey

16 May 2020 12:18 PM

Scopa gives SAA BRPs 25 days to finalise rescue plan

16 May 2020 11:39 AM

COVID-19 relief: Mbalula says govt finalising plans to support taxi industry

16 May 2020 11:05 AM

