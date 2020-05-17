Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister gives details of Agricultural Disaster Fund allocation Thoko Didiza holds a media briefing to announce the outcomes of the Agricultural Disaster Fund application process. 17 May 2020 12:51 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
We are guided by WHO for easing lockdown restrictions - Zweli Mkhize The health minister said there were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and the total was now 261. South Africa has 6,478 recoveries. 16 May 2020 9:53 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist is joined by Rudie van Vuuren, the founder and director of the Naan ku sê Foundation Wildlife sanctuary as they discuss elephants in the Namibian city, Swakopmund



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Reviewing Ami Faku’s Album

17 May 2020 10:15 AM

With her song Uwrongo hitting GOLD status, We speak to Recording Artist, Ami Faku as we review her life and album “Imali”.

How to mourn loved ones when familiar traditions, values are prohibited.

17 May 2020 9:44 AM

Clinical Psychologist suggests that maybe this time will help us relook how we handle funerals and the support given

Profile Interview: Gugu Ndebele

17 May 2020 9:26 AM

The Executive Director of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, Gugu Ndebele is the profile guest as we look at prolific life and passion for education.

Movie Review: 5 classic sob-athons

17 May 2020 8:20 AM

To get the waterworks going, Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds looks at 5 sob-fests for you to watch during your home stay. You will notice Titanic is not listed… 
Gayle’s Choice:
• Dead people/illness: Steel Magnolias 
• Dead animals: Gorillas in the Mist
• Unrequited love: Brokeback Mountain 
• Soaring love story: Ghost 
• Lost children: Lion 
• Bonus: first film I ever sobbed in was ET and the most I have ever sobbed was The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Winter plants one should be planting and on how to take care of winter plants

17 May 2020 8:15 AM

Stop neglecting your plants during the winter time, Claire Reeds of Reel Gardening discusses the types of plants you be looking at planting during this time of winter during Lockdown

Is it time to look to RSA Retail Bonds?

17 May 2020 7:57 AM

If you ever considered retail bonds, Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse looks at everything you need to know about RSA Retail Bonds 

A routine to help you be in control of your exercise regimen during lockdown.

17 May 2020 6:53 AM

Lecturer at the Health and Fitness Professionals Academy, Chris Lippstreu discusses the importance of holding on to an exercise routine in order to be in control of your mental and physical wellbeing 

Cybersecurity, scams and disinformation during the COVID pandemic

16 May 2020 10:24 AM

Computer science expert from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Brett van Niekerk advises that Cooperation’s and Governments should be careful about what they discuss on public platforms

Book Review: Dominicana by Angie Cruz

16 May 2020 10:14 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews a novel ‘Dominicana’ by Angie Cruz which was Shortlisted for the Women’s prize for fiction for 2020

[WATCH LIVE] Minister gives details of Agricultural Disaster Fund allocation

Politics Local

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

Madagascar reports first coronavirus death

17 May 2020 3:13 PM

Health dept met with ministerial advisory board after public criticism by member

17 May 2020 2:47 PM

DA fedex resolves to hold online elective congress in October

17 May 2020 1:33 PM

