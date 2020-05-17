How to mourn loved ones when familiar traditions, values are prohibited.

To get the waterworks going, Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds looks at 5 sob-fests for you to watch during your home stay. You will notice Titanic is not listed…

Gayle’s Choice:

• Dead people/illness: Steel Magnolias

• Dead animals: Gorillas in the Mist

• Unrequited love: Brokeback Mountain

• Soaring love story: Ghost

• Lost children: Lion

• Bonus: first film I ever sobbed in was ET and the most I have ever sobbed was The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

