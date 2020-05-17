Reviewing Ami Faku’s Album

With her song Uwrongo hitting GOLD status, We speak to Recording Artist, Ami Faku as we review her life and album “Imali”.
Clinical Psychologist suggests that maybe this time will help us relook how we handle funerals and the support given
The Executive Director of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, Gugu Ndebele is the profile guest as we look at prolific life and passion for education.
To get the waterworks going, Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds looks at 5 sob-fests for you to watch during your home stay. You will notice Titanic is not listed…
Gayle’s Choice:
• Dead people/illness: Steel Magnolias
• Dead animals: Gorillas in the Mist
• Unrequited love: Brokeback Mountain
• Soaring love story: Ghost
• Lost children: Lion
• Bonus: first film I ever sobbed in was ET and the most I have ever sobbed was The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Stop neglecting your plants during the winter time, Claire Reeds of Reel Gardening discusses the types of plants you be looking at planting during this time of winter during Lockdown
If you ever considered retail bonds, Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse looks at everything you need to know about RSA Retail Bonds
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist is joined by Rudie van Vuuren, the founder and director of the Naan ku sê Foundation Wildlife sanctuary as they discuss elephants in the Namibian city, Swakopmund
Lecturer at the Health and Fitness Professionals Academy, Chris Lippstreu discusses the importance of holding on to an exercise routine in order to be in control of your mental and physical wellbeing
Computer science expert from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Brett van Niekerk advises that Cooperation's and Governments should be careful about what they discuss on public platforms
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews a novel 'Dominicana' by Angie Cruz which was Shortlisted for the Women's prize for fiction for 2020