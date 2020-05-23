Effective ways of incorporating running in one's exercise routine

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
View all Local
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” tonight This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:04 PM
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400 Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. 22 May 2020 8:57 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Effective ways of incorporating running in one's exercise routine

Effective ways of incorporating running in one's exercise routine

Celebrity Fitness Enthusiast, Mapule (Queenfitnass) Ndhlovu give tips on some effective ways of incorporating running in one's exercise routine while practising social distancing. 



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Book review: Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid.

23 May 2020 10:16 AM

For book review today, Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘Such A Fun Age’ by Kiley Reid.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Future of The Restaurant Business

23 May 2020 9:47 AM

Wendy Alberts the CEO of the Restaurant Association of South and Dov Girnun, the CEO of Merchant Capital on the challenges faced by the restaurant business, how they can adapt in for the future and on how Merchant Capital’s REBOOT programme which aims to assist struggling restaurant at this time. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New 'Bra Hugh' album release showcases muso's ekasi style

23 May 2020 9:00 AM

Mabusha Masekela, Bra Hugh's nephew on what to expect from Bra Hugh’s latest album titled “Township Grooves” an 18-track album is released by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation and Universal Music, which marks the 81st birthday of late jazz maestro. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Educators offered free training in teaching remotely

23 May 2020 8:49 AM

Jabulile Diko, Associate Director for MANCOSA talks about MANCOSA’s program which provides training for as many teachers as possible to be able to teach remotely, MANCOSA is offering free lessons in teaching remotely

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of Generosity and Gratitude

23 May 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the importance of teaching kids about the spirit of generosity in lockdown and the importance of gratitude

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business during Lockdown

23 May 2020 8:29 AM

Wayne Coetzer, Vergelegen CEO on the motive behind the Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West’s decision to cook up a supply of 200 meals a day to vulnerable residents in local Helderberg communities during lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bryanston Natural and Organic Market are partially reopens.

23 May 2020 8:05 AM

Author and food critic, Anna Trapido on what to look forward to at the Bryanston Natural and Organic Market following news that the Market will partially reopen from this Saturday 23rd from 10am to 1pm.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your options if your car license is expired during lockdown.

23 May 2020 7:40 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker looks at looks to clarify what the law says about motor vehicle licences and registrations during lockdown and on what to do if you have an expired drivers license. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Issues around coronavirus and children

23 May 2020 7:27 AM

With schools set to re-open on the 1 June for grade 7 & 12, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at parent’s concerns on Issues around Coronavirus and child safety, especially with reports of the Kawasaki-like disease linked to COVID-19 which have affecting children in some countries oversees.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” tonight

Africa Lifestyle

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa congratulates Lesotho’s new PM Moeketsi Majoro

23 May 2020 6:35 PM

Police launch manhunt after KZN cop killed

23 May 2020 6:15 PM

NSFAS, Funza Lushaka students to receive data for 3 months for online learning

23 May 2020 5:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA