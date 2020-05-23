Issues around coronavirus and children

With schools set to re-open on the 1 June for grade 7 & 12, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at parent’s concerns on Issues around Coronavirus and child safety, especially with reports of the Kawasaki-like disease linked to COVID-19 which have affecting children in some countries oversees.
For book review today, Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 'Such A Fun Age' by Kiley Reid.
Wendy Alberts the CEO of the Restaurant Association of South and Dov Girnun, the CEO of Merchant Capital on the challenges faced by the restaurant business, how they can adapt in for the future and on how Merchant Capital's REBOOT programme which aims to assist struggling restaurant at this time.
Mabusha Masekela, Bra Hugh's nephew on what to expect from Bra Hugh's latest album titled "Township Grooves" an 18-track album is released by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation and Universal Music, which marks the 81st birthday of late jazz maestro.
Jabulile Diko, Associate Director for MANCOSA talks about MANCOSA's program which provides training for as many teachers as possible to be able to teach remotely, MANCOSA is offering free lessons in teaching remotely
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the importance of teaching kids about the spirit of generosity in lockdown and the importance of gratitude
Wayne Coetzer, Vergelegen CEO on the motive behind the Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West's decision to cook up a supply of 200 meals a day to vulnerable residents in local Helderberg communities during lockdown.
Author and food critic, Anna Trapido on what to look forward to at the Bryanston Natural and Organic Market following news that the Market will partially reopen from this Saturday 23rd from 10am to 1pm.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker looks at looks to clarify what the law says about motor vehicle licences and registrations during lockdown and on what to do if you have an expired drivers license.
Celebrity Fitness Enthusiast, Mapule (Queenfitnass) Ndhlovu give tips on some effective ways of incorporating running in one's exercise routine while practising social distancing.