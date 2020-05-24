How The Nest Space wellness centre is adapting to lockdown.

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual. 22 May 2020 5:33 PM
President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday Presidency says he will tackle developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 23 May 2020 9:13 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process. 22 May 2020 3:19 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
How The Nest Space wellness centre is adapting to lockdown.

How The Nest Space wellness centre is adapting to lockdown.

Banesa Molauoa Tseki, Co-founder of Nest Space and Kundalini Yoga Instructor on how The Nest Space have adapted during lockdown and on some healthy living advice.



7 MPH on his top 3 female African musicians

24 May 2020 10:15 AM

With it being Africa day, Award-Winning Record Producer and Music Director, Mpho (37 MPH) Pholo on his all-time favourite female musicians.  

The role of trust in a relationship and/or society.

24 May 2020 9:46 AM

With trust being a central part of all human relationships, Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the role of ‘trust’ in relationships and society especially in the midst of lockdown divisions.

Profiling Shukri Toefy

24 May 2020 9:22 AM

Meet Shukri Toefy an entrepreneur, strategic advisor, investor, speaker, film producer, and CEO of Fortified Group. Who holds a degree in Law and Politics from the University of Cape Town, and has the distinction of being an Entrepreneurship Expert at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

'Blood and Water' tops Neflix's global list.

24 May 2020 8:38 AM

Award-winning filmmaker and Writer and director of ‘Blood and water’, Nosipho Dumisa on how the production and crew have received news of "Blood & Water" Netfli series have been well received globally, after making it to the top of the viewers list.  

Top 5 ‘End of the world’ movies

24 May 2020 8:19 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews the top 5 ‘End of the world’ movies of all-time 

After Lock Down….rent rather than buy a property?

24 May 2020 7:58 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to expect from the rental market post lockdown and interrogates whether opting to rent would be more financially viable than mortgage.  

Indian Ocean's first pygmy seahorse discovered in KZN

24 May 2020 7:28 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Marine Biologists from the IUCN Seahorse, Pipefish & Seadragon Specialist Group, Louw Claassens on details of a rare ‘pygmy seahorse’, which is smaller than a R1 coin and first discovered in South Africa, has now been officially recognised after being included in an international scientific journal this month.

Book review: Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid.

23 May 2020 10:16 AM

For book review today, Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘Such A Fun Age’ by Kiley Reid.

The Future of The Restaurant Business

23 May 2020 9:47 AM

Wendy Alberts the CEO of the Restaurant Association of South and Dov Girnun, the CEO of Merchant Capital on the challenges faced by the restaurant business, how they can adapt in for the future and on how Merchant Capital’s REBOOT programme which aims to assist struggling restaurant at this time. 

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday

Politics

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

Africa Lifestyle

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

Massive job losses looming if tourism sector doesn’t open by September–Ministry

24 May 2020 11:11 AM

Final year students will be prioritised in level 3 return to campus – Nzimande

24 May 2020 10:57 AM

Kathrada Foundation recommends govt should setup a COVID-19 corruption tribunal

24 May 2020 10:21 AM

