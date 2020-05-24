Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews the top 5 ‘End of the world’ movies of all-time
With it being Africa day, Award-Winning Record Producer and Music Director, Mpho (37 MPH) Pholo on his all-time favourite female musicians.
With trust being a central part of all human relationships, Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the role of 'trust' in relationships and society especially in the midst of lockdown divisions.
Meet Shukri Toefy an entrepreneur, strategic advisor, investor, speaker, film producer, and CEO of Fortified Group. Who holds a degree in Law and Politics from the University of Cape Town, and has the distinction of being an Entrepreneurship Expert at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
Award-winning filmmaker and Writer and director of 'Blood and water', Nosipho Dumisa on how the production and crew have received news of "Blood & Water" Netfli series have been well received globally, after making it to the top of the viewers list.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to expect from the rental market post lockdown and interrogates whether opting to rent would be more financially viable than mortgage.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Marine Biologists from the IUCN Seahorse, Pipefish & Seadragon Specialist Group, Louw Claassens on details of a rare 'pygmy seahorse', which is smaller than a R1 coin and first discovered in South Africa, has now been officially recognised after being included in an international scientific journal this month.
Banesa Molauoa Tseki, Co-founder of Nest Space and Kundalini Yoga Instructor on how The Nest Space have adapted during lockdown and on some healthy living advice.
For book review today, Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 'Such A Fun Age' by Kiley Reid.
Wendy Alberts the CEO of the Restaurant Association of South and Dov Girnun, the CEO of Merchant Capital on the challenges faced by the restaurant business, how they can adapt in for the future and on how Merchant Capital's REBOOT programme which aims to assist struggling restaurant at this time.