Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at the potential impact of the 50 people public gathering law and How to safeguard yourself in public gathering of around 50 people opening some sectors due to level 3.
Guest: Literary Journalist, Karabo KgolengLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Zunckel, Independent Media Trainer & CreativeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lekau Sehoana: Founder of Drip FootwearLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki BushLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lehlohonolo Mokgoroane, Human Rights Activist & Lawyer on what to make of the SANDF inquiry’s verdict to clear the soldiers implicated in the murder of Collins Khosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Edzai Conilias Zvobwo, Chief Genius Officer at MathsGee on how MathsGee online learning platform can help your child’s education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido on the importance of the Rex Union orange season, with The Rex Union being a varietal of Orange that you canonly find in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker interrogates whether this could be the best time to buy a new car with vehicle prices ever so low.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Nutritionist, Charelle Johnson on the benefits of carb loading to maximising your exercise performance, some common mistakes to avoid when using this strategy and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST