Literature Corner Book: My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Latest Local
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions. 29 May 2020 6:10 PM
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 7:42 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Literature Corner Book: My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Literature Corner Book: My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Guest: Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

The Future of The podcasting business

30 May 2020 9:48 AM

Guest: Tim Zunckel, Independent Media Trainer & Creative

Happening in the Arts

30 May 2020 9:40 AM

Guest: Lekau Sehoana: Founder of Drip Footwear

Parenting Feature; The impact of ECD closures on children.

30 May 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush

What to make of SANDF inquiry clearing implicated soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

30 May 2020 9:29 AM

Lehlohonolo Mokgoroane, Human Rights Activist & Lawyer on what to make of the SANDF inquiry’s verdict to clear the soldiers implicated in the murder of Collins Khosa.

Educators offered free training in teaching remotely

30 May 2020 9:18 AM

Edzai Conilias Zvobwo, Chief Genius Officer at MathsGee on how MathsGee online learning platform can help your child’s education.

The Rex Union Orange season

30 May 2020 9:00 AM

Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido on the importance of the Rex Union orange season, with The Rex Union being a varietal of Orange that you  canonly find in South Africa.

Is it a good time buy a new car?

30 May 2020 8:45 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker interrogates whether this could be the best time to buy a new car with vehicle prices ever so low.  

How to safeguard yourself in public gathering of around 50 people

30 May 2020 7:19 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at the potential impact of the 50 people public gathering law  and How to safeguard yourself in public gathering of around 50 people opening some sectors due to level 3.

The benefits of carb loading: How to Do It + Common Mistakes

30 May 2020 7:17 AM

Certified Nutritionist, Charelle Johnson on the benefits of carb loading to maximising your exercise performance, some common mistakes to avoid when using this strategy and more.

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Africa

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

World Local

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

Local

Teachers' unions, SGB associations urge DBE to rethink opening schools on Monday

30 May 2020 8:59 AM

Officer charged with murder of George Floyd as violent protests sweep US

30 May 2020 8:40 AM

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

