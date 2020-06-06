Musician 37 MPH on his top 3 female African musicians

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434. 5 June 2020 9:33 PM
Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge TimesLIVE has reported on the work of an academic who is encouraging municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries. 5 June 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize Joanne Joseph spoke to the acclaimed HIV researcher about her work. 5 June 2020 4:56 PM
Wishing Andrew Mlangeni a happy birthday South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia trialist is turning 95 today. 6 June 2020 12:17 AM
If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19. 5 June 2020 12:59 PM
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected' Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon. 5 June 2020 11:19 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434. 5 June 2020 9:33 PM
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'. 5 June 2020 1:23 PM
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms' Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy. 5 June 2020 7:32 AM
View all World
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Musician 37 MPH on his top 3 female African musicians

Musician 37 MPH on his top 3 female African musicians

With it being Africa day, Award-Winning Record Producer and Music Director, Mpho (37 MPH) Pholo on his all-time favourite female musicians.  



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Call to release crashed-vehicle history to consumers

6 June 2020 7:53 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of the call by The South African Motorbody Repairers’ Association (Sambra) on the vehicle insurance industry to make its register of written-off vehicles publicly available because of the industrywide practice of selling off previously crashed cars without a correct label of the accident code?

Impact of moving to level 3 on health workers & the trauma units

6 June 2020 7:17 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on concerns over trauma cases experienced at hospitals following the unban of alcoholic drinks since the easing of lockdown regulations under Level 3. 

Small Business during Lockdown: Mobenzi

6 June 2020 7:05 AM

Andi Friedman CEO of Mobenzi on how Mobezi have adapted the way they do business during COVID-19 lockdown, in order to aid of workplaces when reopening for operation.  

How Shadowball can help your rugby game

6 June 2020 6:47 AM

Gary Crookes, Founder & Director of ShadowBall on how the Shadow ball can help your rugby passing game, especially with solo training and their fund raising in aid of struggling families during lockdown. 

Wellness How to navigate the lockdown negativity.

31 May 2020 9:48 AM

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Dr Cathy Angus

Profiling: Joao Da Fonseca (J’Something)

31 May 2020 9:26 AM

Guest: Joao Da Fonseca (J’Something)

Movie Review Review: Kings of Mulberry Street - First on Showmax

31 May 2020 8:27 AM

Guest: Film Critic, Katerina Hedren

Sustainability: Why are waste pickers important

31 May 2020 8:26 AM

Guest: Co-founder - Green Deeds Recycling: Celest van Niekerk

Personal Finance: Does this pandemic teach moderation?

31 May 2020 8:24 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

AFRICA REPORT

31 May 2020 8:22 AM

Guest: Lee Kasumba

Trending

Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

Local

Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900

World Local

EWN Highlights

SA coronavirus death toll breaches 900 mark

5 June 2020 9:12 PM

'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton says at Floyd memorial

5 June 2020 8:12 PM

Ramaphosa urges WC to provide more hospital beds for COVID-19 peak

5 June 2020 7:35 PM

