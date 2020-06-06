How to curb the brutality within policing

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits"
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind "Coconut Kelz"
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
How to curb the brutality within policing

How to curb the brutality within policing

6 June 2020 9:48 AM

Eldred De Klerk, Policing and community conflict specialist at ACSIP on what would it take to end the scourge of police brutality and on the regulation reforms needed


What drives a person to want to change their names?

7 June 2020 9:49 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what drives a person's desire to want to change their name or identity as you get older, Khosi interrogates the underlying issues behind a person's desire to changing their name

Acclaimed actress, Connie Chiume on her latest theatre role

7 June 2020 9:27 AM

Acclaimed TV, film and theatre actress, Connie Chiume on returning to the theatre stage, as she stars in her very first pantomime as the Fairy Godmother in Janice Honeyman's Cinderella at Joburg Theatre.

2020 Cannes film festival

7 June 2020 9:08 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds on what to make of this year's Cannes Film Festival line-up and on some of the most interesting movies to look forward to. 

Land redistribution to in a way that tackles unemployment

7 June 2020 8:12 AM

Founder of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC, Professor Ben Cousins on the findings of their recent study land redistribution which has raised the hope that small-scale farming with recommendations that smaller famers should play a significant role in tackling the challenges of unemployment and food security.

Lockdown beach litter survey

7 June 2020 7:41 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Prof. Peter Ryan, Marine plastic Expert from The Institute of African Ornithology at UCT on the findings of a recent study looking in to littering on beaches in Cape Town during lockdown.  

Relief offered to living annuitants…..be careful.

7 June 2020 7:40 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of the Government gazetted amendments to living annuities.

JEFF Fitness on getting 40000 membership

7 June 2020 7:28 AM

Johno Meintjes from JEFF fitness on the story behind their success of 40,000 membership in just 8 weeks participating in live JEFF workout videos from more than 99 countries.

Book review: Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982: by Cho Nam-Joo

6 June 2020 10:11 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews A New York Times Editors Choice Selection novel 'Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982' by Cho Nam.

Ntate Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 year old.

6 June 2020 10:09 AM

Pippa Green, Journalist and Press Ombudsman on the legacy and thoughts of the remaining member of the Rivonia trial, and on the time spent with Ntate Mlangeni during the recording of podcast series.

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

Local

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela's U-turn on nationalisation

Local Business

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect 'sanitised' schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa's family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC's trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

