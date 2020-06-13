Dr Musa Mthombeni give tips on dealing with depression and anxiety

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. 12 June 2020 10:45 PM
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections. 11 June 2020 12:59 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Dr Musa Mthombeni give tips on dealing with depression and anxiety

Dr Musa Mthombeni give tips on dealing with depression and anxiety

13 June 2020 7:33 AM

Well-known child star and professional Doctor, Dr Musa Mthombeni is shares his three-word story and tips on how he has been navigating the lockdown as a frontline worker. This thanks to Metropolitan who has been working with ambassadors to assist in giving easy to use steps to help South Africans walk the journey we're currently facing as the “new normal”. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages.

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about COVID-19 and other things too.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business during Lockdown

13 June 2020 8:11 AM

Mali Langa, Founder and Head Designer at Task Interior Styling on how  COVID-19 lockdown has affected how Task Interior Styling does business and on how the industry of Interior Designing at large has navigated around Covid-19. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine review: Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon

13 June 2020 7:57 AM

Award winning sommelier from Tsogo Sun, Miguel Chan reviews Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon wine which is surprisingly affordable for its quality. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is this the right time fix your vehicle interest rates:

13 June 2020 7:45 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at whether it would be a great idea to take advantage of the low interest rates by asking your bank to fix your current interest rates. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some ethical considerations to the profession

13 June 2020 7:26 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health, explains the concept of rationing applied to prioritise the people most at risk of COVID-19 and the ethical dilemma this has for the medical staff. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What drives a person to want to change their names?

7 June 2020 9:49 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what drives a person's desire to want to change their name or identity as you get older, Khosi interrogates the underlying issues behind a person’s desire to changing their name

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acclaimed actress, Connie Chiume on her latest theatre role

7 June 2020 9:27 AM

Acclaimed TV, film and theatre actress, Connie Chiume on returning to the theatre stage, as she stars in her very first pantomime as the Fairy Godmother in Janice Honeyman’s Cinderella at Joburg Theatre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 Cannes film festival

7 June 2020 9:08 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds on what to make of this year’s Cannes Film Festival line-up and on some of the most interesting movies to look forward to. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Land redistribution to in a way that tackles unemployment

7 June 2020 8:12 AM

Founder of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC, Professor Ben Cousins on the findings of their recent study land redistribution which has raised the hope that small-scale farming with recommendations that smaller famers should play a significant role in tackling the challenges of unemployment and food security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Gauteng to ask national govt for more health workers ahead of COVID-19 peak

12 June 2020 8:01 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

