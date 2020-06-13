Small Business during Lockdown

Mali Langa, Founder and Head Designer at Task Interior Styling on how COVID-19 lockdown has affected how Task Interior Styling does business and on how the industry of Interior Designing at large has navigated around Covid-19.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about COVID-19 and other things too.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Award winning sommelier from Tsogo Sun, Miguel Chan reviews Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon wine which is surprisingly affordable for its quality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at whether it would be a great idea to take advantage of the low interest rates by asking your bank to fix your current interest rates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Well-known child star and professional Doctor, Dr Musa Mthombeni is shares his three-word story and tips on how he has been navigating the lockdown as a frontline worker. This thanks to Metropolitan who has been working with ambassadors to assist in giving easy to use steps to help South Africans walk the journey we're currently facing as the “new normal”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health, explains the concept of rationing applied to prioritise the people most at risk of COVID-19 and the ethical dilemma this has for the medical staff.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what drives a person's desire to want to change their name or identity as you get older, Khosi interrogates the underlying issues behind a person’s desire to changing their nameLISTEN TO PODCAST
Acclaimed TV, film and theatre actress, Connie Chiume on returning to the theatre stage, as she stars in her very first pantomime as the Fairy Godmother in Janice Honeyman’s Cinderella at Joburg Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds on what to make of this year’s Cannes Film Festival line-up and on some of the most interesting movies to look forward to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC, Professor Ben Cousins on the findings of their recent study land redistribution which has raised the hope that small-scale farming with recommendations that smaller famers should play a significant role in tackling the challenges of unemployment and food security.LISTEN TO PODCAST