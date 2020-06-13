What to make of the ruling on the constitutionality of the Electoral Act

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school It's often parents' own anxiety and fear that prevents kids from getting on with things, says Nikki Bush. 13 June 2020 12:15 PM
Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. 12 June 2020 10:45 PM
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
What to make of the ruling on the constitutionality of the Electoral Act

What to make of the ruling on the constitutionality of the Electoral Act

13 June 2020 9:46 AM

Social and Political Commentator, Tessa Blooms on what to make of the Constitutional Court’s ruling, declaring parts of the current Electoral Act unconstitutional and needs to undergo some serious changes. 


Book: Pandemic!: COVID-19 Shakes the World 1st Edition by Slavoj Zizek

13 June 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews the book: Pandemic!: COVID-19 Shakes the World 1st Edition by Slavoj Zizek

Is Robotics the future of prostate surgery?

13 June 2020 9:52 AM

Dr Hugo van der Merwe, from The Urology Hospital, Pretoria explains the tech behind robotic surgery for prostate cancer and on the reasons behind more men opting for robotics surgery over human, given the reported benefits such as faster recovery and a quicker return to normal activity, according to a leading surgeon

New online drinks-ordering platform launches for taverns

13 June 2020 9:47 AM

Mongi Tshabalala, from Touchside details the idea behind, The Hola Club & Collect platform designed to offer a safe and convenient option to sell and buy drinks at local taverns. In efforts to flatten the curve and to practise the law of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Touchsides has partnered with industry leaders HEINEKEN SA, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard and have launched the Hola Club Click & Collect online drinks buying platform.

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.

Small Business during Lockdown

13 June 2020 8:11 AM

Mali Langa, Founder and Head Designer at Task Interior Styling on how  COVID-19 lockdown has affected how Task Interior Styling does business and on how the industry of Interior Designing at large has navigated around Covid-19. 

Wine review: Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon

13 June 2020 7:57 AM

Award winning sommelier from Tsogo Sun, Miguel Chan reviews Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon wine which is surprisingly affordable for its quality. 

Is this the right time fix your vehicle interest rates:

13 June 2020 7:45 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at whether it would be a great idea to take advantage of the low interest rates by asking your bank to fix your current interest rates. 

Dr Musa Mthombeni give tips on dealing with depression and anxiety

13 June 2020 7:33 AM

Well-known child star and professional Doctor, Dr Musa Mthombeni is shares his three-word story and tips on how he has been navigating the lockdown as a frontline worker. This thanks to Metropolitan who has been working with ambassadors to assist in giving easy to use steps to help South Africans walk the journey we're currently facing as the “new normal”. 

Some ethical considerations to the profession

13 June 2020 7:26 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health, explains the concept of rationing applied to prioritise the people most at risk of COVID-19 and the ethical dilemma this has for the medical staff. 

Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report

World Local

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

WC man (28) arrested after gruesome discovery of murdered mother and daughter

13 June 2020 12:46 PM

Makhura concerned as GP overtakes EC with second highest COVID-19 cases in SA

13 June 2020 11:28 AM

SA should consider zero-based budgeting, says Tito Mboweni

13 June 2020 10:41 AM

