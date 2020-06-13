New online drinks-ordering platform launches for taverns

Mongi Tshabalala, from Touchside details the idea behind, The Hola Club & Collect platform designed to offer a safe and convenient option to sell and buy drinks at local taverns. In efforts to flatten the curve and to practise the law of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Touchsides has partnered with industry leaders HEINEKEN SA, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard and have launched the Hola Club Click & Collect online drinks buying platform.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews the book: Pandemic!: COVID-19 Shakes the World 1st Edition by Slavoj ZizekLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Hugo van der Merwe, from The Urology Hospital, Pretoria explains the tech behind robotic surgery for prostate cancer and on the reasons behind more men opting for robotics surgery over human, given the reported benefits such as faster recovery and a quicker return to normal activity, according to a leading surgeonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Social and Political Commentator, Tessa Blooms on what to make of the Constitutional Court’s ruling, declaring parts of the current Electoral Act unconstitutional and needs to undergo some serious changes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mali Langa, Founder and Head Designer at Task Interior Styling on how COVID-19 lockdown has affected how Task Interior Styling does business and on how the industry of Interior Designing at large has navigated around Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Award winning sommelier from Tsogo Sun, Miguel Chan reviews Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon wine which is surprisingly affordable for its quality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at whether it would be a great idea to take advantage of the low interest rates by asking your bank to fix your current interest rates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Well-known child star and professional Doctor, Dr Musa Mthombeni is shares his three-word story and tips on how he has been navigating the lockdown as a frontline worker. This thanks to Metropolitan who has been working with ambassadors to assist in giving easy to use steps to help South Africans walk the journey we're currently facing as the “new normal”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health, explains the concept of rationing applied to prioritise the people most at risk of COVID-19 and the ethical dilemma this has for the medical staff.LISTEN TO PODCAST