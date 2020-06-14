How your diet could help combat covid-19

Omy Naidoo, Registered Dietician and Director Newtricion Wellness Institute, speak to Refiloe to dissected the best diet around the flu season (including Covid-19) and 3 tips on preventing overeating while under lockdown..
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the difference between estrangement and parental alienation syndrome and on what to do when parental alienation leads to estrangement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Feminist and Founder and Chairperson of Black Womxn Caucus, Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse on the on the way forward in the battle against Gender Based Violence, the importance of social work in this context and on the role young people in leading the conversation around inequality in light of the murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo among other women killed at the hands of men.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie Critic, Katarina Hedren reviews films that can help you understand racism a little better. Katarina takes a look at James Baldwin-related films; I’m not your negro and Baldwin’s Nigger’ in light of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Organiser at the African Reclaimers Organisation group, Luyanda Hlatshwayo on the resistance waste pickers are getting from communities in northern Joburg baring them from collecting goods to recycle during lockdown and on what an everyday life of waste picker looks like.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the relevance of The ‘Sell in May’ strategy, an old stock market adage backed by surprisingly robust historical data. But does this strategy still make sense in 2020? Paul gives his views on that.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Ben-Jon Dreyer from the Wilderness Foundation Africa on what to make of the declared four new Nature Reserves to safeguard the “island mountains” of the Northern CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews the book: Pandemic!: COVID-19 Shakes the World 1st Edition by Slavoj ZizekLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Hugo van der Merwe, from The Urology Hospital, Pretoria explains the tech behind robotic surgery for prostate cancer and on the reasons behind more men opting for robotics surgery over human, given the reported benefits such as faster recovery and a quicker return to normal activity, according to a leading surgeonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mongi Tshabalala, from Touchside details the idea behind, The Hola Club & Collect platform designed to offer a safe and convenient option to sell and buy drinks at local taverns. In efforts to flatten the curve and to practise the law of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Touchsides has partnered with industry leaders HEINEKEN SA, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard and have launched the Hola Club Click & Collect online drinks buying platform.LISTEN TO PODCAST