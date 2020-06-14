Keitumetse Moutloatse on the way forward in the battle on GBV

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN Hit 1: Pule suspect to appear in court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
125
Today at 15:12
EWN Hit 2: Ethekwini Municipality gives citizens material to rebuild their shacks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
125
Today at 15:20
NPA and Hawks give update on VBS case
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:45
Durban Girls College racism investigation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zanele Mji
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Guests
Zanele Mji
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
125
Today at 16:10
Hawks pounce on VBS suspects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head
Guests
Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head
125
Today at 16:20
Coronavirus drug made in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
125
Today at 16:45
Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope Homeschooling programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder
Guests
Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder
125
Today at 16:52
City Power recovers stolen cables
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
125
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up