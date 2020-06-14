Keitumetse Moutloatse on the way forward in the battle on GBV

Feminist and Founder and Chairperson of Black Womxn Caucus, Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse on the on the way forward in the battle against Gender Based Violence, the importance of social work in this context and on the role young people in leading the conversation around inequality in light of the murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo among other women killed at the hands of men.