Dexamethasone approved to treat COVID-19 cases

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health speak on the medico-legal cases in the Gauteng Health System, and the breakthrough drug Dexamethasone used in the treatment of COVID-19 cases.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews My mother, my madness. by Colleen Higgs.
Lungile Langa, Director of Human Resources at Servest and Oran Cohen, the founder of online people management platform GWork on a discussion about the future of work and on how the youth can position themselves for post covid-19.
Oran Cohen, talks about the complex challenges of managing remote teams, and how his home-grown solution aims to solve a problem for our times. And Lungile Langa, the Director of Human Resources at Servest on how the youth demographic can leverage digitisation for job opportunities.
Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association of SA and Entrepreneur, Senzo Mncadion reacts to a report which found Banks to have only approved loans worth just more than R7 billion In just over a month since the R200 billion Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme to help small and medium sized businesses was launched, according to figures from the SA Banking Association.
Parenting Expert and Human Potential, Nikki Bush on the role of dads to children and a concept Nikki Bush calls the 'PAPPA Effect'.
Lee Zama, CEO of Fedhasa, This past Wednesday Presidency announced that the accommodation sector will be able to reopen, under the newly relaxed level 3 regulations. The president confirmed that accredited and licensed accommodation may open for business, with the exception of home-sharing accommodation like Airbnb.
Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido on the benefits of ginger beer while also looking at the cross cultural feeling that ginger beer in all its local and foreign forms.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of South Africa's strict new drunk-driving laws recently approved by cabinet. Currently, it's still legal to get behind the wheel if your blood-alcohol level is under 0.05g per 100ml. But the new bill adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0% and comes in to effect at the end of the year
Chairperson of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, William Matsheke is calling upon the sectors in Sport namely, Provincial athletes, inter-Provincial events, coaches, fitness industry, recreational sector organizations, Events Managers and Sports Confederations as well as Arts and Culture sectors namely performing artists, musicians, visual artists, crafters/jewelry designers, Fashion designers and cast and crew in the film and TV industry amongst others to apply for the Relief Funding
Langa Mavuso, RnB singer on his upcoming debut album, his latest single 'Love lost', losing his 1st love suicide and greatest love and on what to expect from him in the near future.