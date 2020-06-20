The future of youth employment

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers should be playing important role in kids' lives It influences children's self-respect - ahead of Father's Day, Nikki Bush examines why dads are important. 20 June 2020 11:58 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. 19 June 2020 9:51 PM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted "unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain". 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
The future of youth employment

The future of youth employment

20 June 2020 9:53 AM

Oran Cohen, talks about the complex challenges of managing remote teams, and how his home-grown solution aims to solve a problem for our times. And Lungile Langa, the Director of Human Resources at Servest on how the youth demographic can leverage digitisation for job opportunities. 
Book: My mother, my madness. by Colleen Higgs.

20 June 2020 10:15 AM   

 

 

 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Book: My mother, my madness. by Colleen Higgs.

20 June 2020 10:15 AM

Just R7bn in loans granted from R200bn Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme

20 June 2020 9:10 AM

 

Just R7bn in loans granted from R200bn Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme

20 June 2020 9:10 AM

Father's day: The Pappa effect.

20 June 2020 8:43 AM

Father’s day: The Pappa effect.

20 June 2020 8:43 AM

Lockdown impact on the Hospitality Sector

20 June 2020 8:38 AM

Lockdown impact on the Hospitality Sector

20 June 2020 8:38 AM

Lesson on the use of Ginger during level 4 & 5 lockdown

20 June 2020 8:26 AM 

Lesson on the use of Ginger during level 4 & 5 lockdown

20 June 2020 8:26 AM

New law means 1 sip is over the limit & your insurance won't pay out:

20 June 2020 8:05 AM 

New law means 1 sip is over the limit & your insurance won’t pay out:

20 June 2020 8:05 AM

Dexamethasone approved to treat COVID-19 cases

20 June 2020 7:49 AM

Dexamethasone approved to treat COVID-19 cases

20 June 2020 7:49 AM

Gauteng Department of Sport Arts Culture & Recreation Relief Funding for the Sector

20 June 2020 7:06 AM

Gauteng Department of Sport Arts Culture & Recreation Relief Funding for the Sector

20 June 2020 7:06 AM

R&B Singer Langa Mavuso on his musical journey.

20 June 2020 6:23 AM

R&B Singer Langa Mavuso on his musical journey.

20 June 2020 6:23 AM

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

World Local

Nal'ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Local

Santaco urges govt to increase taxi relief money to avoid shutdown

20 June 2020 5:09 PM

Local

Eskom warns Gauteng residents of load shedding this weekend

20 June 2020 4:27 PM

20 June 2020 5:09 PM

Religious leaders call for more action from society to end GBV

20 June 2020 4:00 PM

20 June 2020 4:27 PM

Local

20 June 2020 4:00 PM

