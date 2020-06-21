Exercise hacks and balancing

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare? Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever. 21 June 2020 3:39 PM
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day. 19 June 2020 6:58 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
Exercise hacks and balancing

Exercise hacks and balancing

21 June 2020 8:16 AM

CA and Wellness specialist, Fulufhelo Siphuma for some exercise hacks to do when time is not on your side and also on how to balance exercise and your work in order add value to a professional’s life.


The importance of space in a relationship

21 June 2020 9:42 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why ‘space’ is so important in a relationship and why some experts suggests that having time apart could extremely healthy and keeps a freshness in their relationship. 

Profiling: Rob Van Vuuren

21 June 2020 9:30 AM

Comedian, Actor, Film and Theatre maker, Rob Van Vuuren talks about on fatherhood, the impact COVID-19 had on his career, the comedy scene and on all his future projects in 2020. 

Rob Van Vuuren is a multi-talented South African comedian who is well-respected in the South African entertainment industry. Rob doubles up as a professional actor, playwright, director of theatre productions, show host, dancer, to mention a few. From acting to being a professional comedian, Rob Van Vuuren has managed to secure a high profile in the South African performing arts and film industry. His creativity as an individual has earned him numerous awards and recognition, both locally and internationally. 

Top movies to enjoy with Dad.

21 June 2020 8:29 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds, takes a look at movies with the best father figures. 
With today being Father’s day some of you might want to spoil your father or the man in your life, and instead of buying the same socks you bought last year, how about you spend time watching some of the great movies your dad might enjoy. Our Resident Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds on some of the best movies to enjoy with Dad today.  

100 Day Campaign of “Men of Faith against Gender Based Violence”

21 June 2020 8:27 AM

Father Patrick Rakeketsi, from the SA Council of Churches and the Associate General Secretary of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference on their campaign to curb Gender based violence. 
Sonke Gender Justice, together with faith organisations that include the South African Council of Churches are today launching a 100 Day Campaign of “Men of Faith against Gender Based Violence” this this Father’s Day, calling on all men especially fathers to stand up against femicide and Gender based violence.

Warren Buffet Interpreted…through COVID19…

21 June 2020 8:19 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on takes a look at what you can learn from Warren Buffet’s investment strategy, as we stand stuck in a deep recession wading through a pandemic which has left us guessing at the outcome. 

South African lizards 'eavesdrop' on bird neighbours to avoid becoming lunch

21 June 2020 7:19 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Anthony Lowney from FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology University of Cape Town on what to make of the surprising relationship between skinks and weavers which allows them to live in close proximity to pygmy falcons: a mutual enemy.  
These Lizards in South Africa eavesdrop on their bird neighbours so they can work out when falcons are approaching and might eat them, a new study has found.  

Book: My mother, my madness. by Colleen Higgs.

20 June 2020 10:15 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews My mother, my madness. by Colleen Higgs.

 

The future of youth employment

20 June 2020 9:53 AM

Lungile Langa, Director of Human Resources at Servest and Oran Cohen, the founder of online people management platform GWork on a discussion about the future of work and on how the youth can position themselves for post covid-19. 
Oran Cohen, talks about the complex challenges of managing remote teams, and how his home-grown solution aims to solve a problem for our times. And Lungile Langa, the Director of Human Resources at Servest on how the youth demographic can leverage digitisation for job opportunities.   

 

 

 

Just R7bn in loans granted from R200bn Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme

20 June 2020 9:10 AM

Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association of SA and Entrepreneur, Senzo Mncadion reacts to a report which found Banks to have only approved loans worth just more than R7 billion In just over a month since the R200 billion Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme to help small and medium sized businesses was launched, according to figures from the SA Banking Association.

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

Local

[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000

World Local

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

21 June 2020 7:05 PM

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

21 June 2020 5:35 PM

Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

21 June 2020 4:26 PM

