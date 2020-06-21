The importance of space in a relationship

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why ‘space’ is so important in a relationship and why some experts suggests that having time apart could extremely healthy and keeps a freshness in their relationship.
Comedian, Actor, Film and Theatre maker, Rob Van Vuuren talks about on fatherhood, the impact COVID-19 had on his career, the comedy scene and on all his future projects in 2020.
Rob Van Vuuren is a multi-talented South African comedian who is well-respected in the South African entertainment industry. Rob doubles up as a professional actor, playwright, director of theatre productions, show host, dancer, to mention a few. From acting to being a professional comedian, Rob Van Vuuren has managed to secure a high profile in the South African performing arts and film industry. His creativity as an individual has earned him numerous awards and recognition, both locally and internationally.
With today being Father’s day some of you might want to spoil your father or the man in your life, and instead of buying the same socks you bought last year, how about you spend time watching some of the great movies your dad might enjoy. Our Resident Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds on some of the best movies to enjoy with Dad today.
Sonke Gender Justice, together with faith organisations that include the South African Council of Churches are today launching a 100 Day Campaign of “Men of Faith against Gender Based Violence” this this Father’s Day, calling on all men especially fathers to stand up against femicide and Gender based violence.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on takes a look at what you can learn from Warren Buffet’s investment strategy, as we stand stuck in a deep recession wading through a pandemic which has left us guessing at the outcome.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CA and Wellness specialist, Fulufhelo Siphuma for some exercise hacks to do when time is not on your side and also on how to balance exercise and your work in order add value to a professional’s life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
These Lizards in South Africa eavesdrop on their bird neighbours so they can work out when falcons are approaching and might eat them, a new study has found.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews My mother, my madness. by Colleen Higgs.
Oran Cohen, talks about the complex challenges of managing remote teams, and how his home-grown solution aims to solve a problem for our times. And Lungile Langa, the Director of Human Resources at Servest on how the youth demographic can leverage digitisation for job opportunities.
Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association of SA and Entrepreneur, Senzo Mncadion reacts to a report which found Banks to have only approved loans worth just more than R7 billion In just over a month since the R200 billion Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme to help small and medium sized businesses was launched, according to figures from the SA Banking Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST