Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
What to do if your car is about to get repossessed

What to do if your car is about to get repossessed

27 June 2020 8:22 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to do if you're facing vehicle repossession, How to talk to your bank about skipping payments, how to find help and everything else you should know.


Book: Grand Union by Zandie Smith

27 June 2020 10:17 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘Grand Union’ by Zadie Smith, the book is said to be a dazzling collection of short fiction, more than half of which have never been published before, from the multi-award-winning author of White Teeth and Swing Time. 

Book review: I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair

27 June 2020 10:11 AM

Refiloe and Literary journalist, Karabo Kgoleng interviews author of new Children's Book – ‘I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair’ Karen Theunissen which hit the bookstores on 15 June, and has been chosen to form part of the list of authors/books that will be featured in this year’s Exclusive Books Homebru campaign that will run from 15 June until 15 June.

The future of the Influencer Business

27 June 2020 9:52 AM

Head Honcho at Orchard On 25, Jay Badza and Lebo Lion, founder of Beople SA Marketing agency on how influencers are making a living during lockdown and on what to expect this form of marketing in future. 
on what the future holds for this form of business.

Graeme Watkins on why you shouldn’t miss The National Arts Festival virtual events this year.

27 June 2020 9:49 AM

Graeme Watkins from Swing City on what to expect from their performance at this year’s National Arts Festival which has gone virtual this year, for the first time in its 46 year lifespan and sponsored by Standard Bank.

Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

27 June 2020 8:58 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.

Review: Native Nosi

27 June 2020 8:48 AM

Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido, on why you need to try out Native Nosi’s honey, Native Nosi a the creation of Mokgadi Mabela.

How to safely reopen your business during lockdown

27 June 2020 8:46 AM

MD of LabourGenie.net Dereck Sigamoney on how they have been assisting organisations in ensuring adequate coronavirus safety measures during lockdown. 
LabourGenie.Net is a solutions implementation services specialist in the Workforce Management and Human Capital disciplines.

500km walk challenge for charity

27 June 2020 7:13 AM

Grant Christie, Explorer and Conservationist and Simone Bishop, Founder of Warrior500 on what to make of The Warrior500 challenge which plans on walking 500km over just three weeks in the Greater Kruger and Panorama Route area within the UNESCO Kruger to Canyons Biosphere reserve. This unique and exciting never-been-done-before project which aims to raise funds for severely communities impacted by Covid-19.

All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine trials

27 June 2020 7:12 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on what to make of South Africa government’s R150-million Covid-19 vaccine trial unpack how a vaccine trial works and some effective ways to implement a vaccine trial.

Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA

Business

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

UPDATE: 580 new recoveries for Gauteng, over 1.5-million tests conducted in SA

World Local

Over 1,600 COVID-19 patients in SA prisons have recovered

27 June 2020 6:55 PM

'Load reduction' to affect some Gauteng areas on Saturday night

27 June 2020 6:41 PM

Most Gauteng schools ready to welcome back more pupils in July, says department

27 June 2020 5:11 PM

