How to safely reopen your business during lockdown

MD of LabourGenie.net Dereck Sigamoney on how they have been assisting organisations in ensuring adequate coronavirus safety measures during lockdown.
LabourGenie.Net is a solutions implementation services specialist in the Workforce Management and Human Capital disciplines.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews 'Grand Union' by Zadie Smith, the book is said to be a dazzling collection of short fiction, more than half of which have never been published before, from the multi-award-winning author of White Teeth and Swing Time.
Refiloe and Literary journalist, Karabo Kgoleng interviews author of new Children's Book – 'I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair' Karen Theunissen which hit the bookstores on 15 June, and has been chosen to form part of the list of authors/books that will be featured in this year's Exclusive Books Homebru campaign that will run from 15 June until 15 June.
Head Honcho at Orchard On 25, Jay Badza and Lebo Lion, founder of Beople SA Marketing agency on how influencers are making a living during lockdown and on what to expect this form of marketing in future.
on what the future holds for this form of business.
Graeme Watkins from Swing City on what to expect from their performance at this year's National Arts Festival which has gone virtual this year, for the first time in its 46 year lifespan and sponsored by Standard Bank.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.
Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido, on why you need to try out Native Nosi's honey, Native Nosi a the creation of Mokgadi Mabela.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to do if you're facing vehicle repossession, How to talk to your bank about skipping payments, how to find help and everything else you should know.
Grant Christie, Explorer and Conservationist and Simone Bishop, Founder of Warrior500 on what to make of The Warrior500 challenge which plans on walking 500km over just three weeks in the Greater Kruger and Panorama Route area within the UNESCO Kruger to Canyons Biosphere reserve. This unique and exciting never-been-done-before project which aims to raise funds for severely communities impacted by Covid-19.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on what to make of South Africa government's R150-million Covid-19 vaccine trial unpack how a vaccine trial works and some effective ways to implement a vaccine trial.