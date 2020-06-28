How Covid is hurting women’s financial health

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Latest Local
Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'. 28 June 2020 9:10 PM
Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries The association said the regulations in their current form will lead to the implosion of the sector as patrons have a culture of h... 28 June 2020 6:15 PM
Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch said taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel... 28 June 2020 5:02 PM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams 'fearmongering' amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to 'The Jerusalem Post' during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
How Covid is hurting women's financial health

28 June 2020 8:31 AM

How Covid is hurting women’s financial health

28 June 2020 8:31 AM

Taking a look at how Covid-19 has changed the dynamics of women and finances in household and some tips women can readjust their finances  with Author, Financial commentator, Speaker & Wealth enabler, Sunél Veldtman


Soul Singer-Songwriter, Pilani Bubu on what 2020 has to offer.

28 June 2020 10:30 AM

Jazzy Folk Soul Singer-Songwriter Pilani Bubu is set share in a select repertoire of her music from albums and  on what to expect from her in 2020

Profiling Mapule Mohulatsi

28 June 2020 10:25 AM

Mapule Mohulatsi is a reader and writer from Johannesburg. She is currently undertaking a PhD in Oceanic Humanities, via African Literature, at Wits University. Her children’s book Miss President was published in 2018 through Every child Books.

Movie review: Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee

28 June 2020 8:39 AM

Movie Critic, Katarina Herden what to make of Spike Lee’s latest movie Da 5 Bloods

The story follows Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.
From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets -- Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) -- who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature -- while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Change your Sails before the Storm…its far easier

28 June 2020 8:06 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make of Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni’s adjusted budget speech
The budget speech delivered by our finance minister this week unveiled the state of our devastated economy with mind boggling numbers in deficits and loans that left the average South African bewildered and ‘gob smacked’. The big elephant in the room is ‘Why did we allow ourselves to get here in the first place?’ Prevention is always better than cure and now we have to take the hard way…..We could have and should have changed our sails before this storm..it would have been much easier than having to take the hard road ahead.

South Africa’s ‘Jurassic Park’ is the largest dinosaur graveyard in the world

28 June 2020 7:58 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Palaeoscienctist at Wits’ Evolutionary Studies Institute, Jonah Choiniere, on what to make of SA’s biggest dinosaur fossil discoveries at the foothills of the towering mountains of Lesotho and Eastern Cape and on what the everyday life of a Palaeoscientist looks like. 

Book: Grand Union by Zandie Smith

27 June 2020 10:17 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘Grand Union’ by Zadie Smith, the book is said to be a dazzling collection of short fiction, more than half of which have never been published before, from the multi-award-winning author of White Teeth and Swing Time. 

Book review: I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair

27 June 2020 10:11 AM

Refiloe and Literary journalist, Karabo Kgoleng interviews author of new Children's Book – ‘I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair’ Karen Theunissen which hit the bookstores on 15 June, and has been chosen to form part of the list of authors/books that will be featured in this year’s Exclusive Books Homebru campaign that will run from 15 June until 15 June.

The future of the Influencer Business

27 June 2020 9:52 AM

Head Honcho at Orchard On 25, Jay Badza and Lebo Lion, founder of Beople SA Marketing agency on how influencers are making a living during lockdown and on what to expect this form of marketing in future. 
on what the future holds for this form of business.

Graeme Watkins on why you shouldn’t miss The National Arts Festival virtual events this year.

27 June 2020 9:49 AM

Graeme Watkins from Swing City on what to expect from their performance at this year’s National Arts Festival which has gone virtual this year, for the first time in its 46 year lifespan and sponsored by Standard Bank.

Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity

Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

We're out! Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA restructuring forum

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

KZN Health still waiting for ventilators ordered in March as it only has 200

28 June 2020 3:58 PM

28 June 2020 3:58 PM

