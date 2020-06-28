Profiling Mapule Mohulatsi

Mapule Mohulatsi is a reader and writer from Johannesburg. She is currently undertaking a PhD in Oceanic Humanities, via African Literature, at Wits University. Her children’s book Miss President was published in 2018 through Every child Books.
Jazzy Folk Soul Singer-Songwriter Pilani Bubu is set share in a select repertoire of her music from albums and on what to expect from her in 2020LISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie Critic, Katarina Herden what to make of Spike Lee’s latest movie Da 5 Bloods
From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets -- Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) -- who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature -- while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.
Taking a look at how Covid-19 has changed the dynamics of women and finances in household and some tips women can readjust their finances with Author, Financial commentator, Speaker & Wealth enabler, Sunél VeldtmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make of Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni’s adjusted budget speech
The budget speech delivered by our finance minister this week unveiled the state of our devastated economy with mind boggling numbers in deficits and loans that left the average South African bewildered and ‘gob smacked’. The big elephant in the room is ‘Why did we allow ourselves to get here in the first place?’ Prevention is always better than cure and now we have to take the hard way…..We could have and should have changed our sails before this storm..it would have been much easier than having to take the hard road ahead.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Palaeoscienctist at Wits’ Evolutionary Studies Institute, Jonah Choiniere, on what to make of SA’s biggest dinosaur fossil discoveries at the foothills of the towering mountains of Lesotho and Eastern Cape and on what the everyday life of a Palaeoscientist looks like.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘Grand Union’ by Zadie Smith, the book is said to be a dazzling collection of short fiction, more than half of which have never been published before, from the multi-award-winning author of White Teeth and Swing Time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe and Literary journalist, Karabo Kgoleng interviews author of new Children's Book – ‘I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair’ Karen Theunissen which hit the bookstores on 15 June, and has been chosen to form part of the list of authors/books that will be featured in this year’s Exclusive Books Homebru campaign that will run from 15 June until 15 June.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head Honcho at Orchard On 25, Jay Badza and Lebo Lion, founder of Beople SA Marketing agency on how influencers are making a living during lockdown and on what to expect this form of marketing in future.
Graeme Watkins from Swing City on what to expect from their performance at this year’s National Arts Festival which has gone virtual this year, for the first time in its 46 year lifespan and sponsored by Standard Bank.LISTEN TO PODCAST