Profiling Mapule Mohulatsi

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make of Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni’s adjusted budget speech

The budget speech delivered by our finance minister this week unveiled the state of our devastated economy with mind boggling numbers in deficits and loans that left the average South African bewildered and ‘gob smacked’. The big elephant in the room is ‘Why did we allow ourselves to get here in the first place?’ Prevention is always better than cure and now we have to take the hard way…..We could have and should have changed our sails before this storm..it would have been much easier than having to take the hard road ahead.

arrow_forward