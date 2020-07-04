COVID-19 Long Haulers

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Latest Local
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies. 3 July 2020 5:14 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story. 3 July 2020 5:59 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
COVID-19 Long Haulers

COVID-19 Long Haulers

4 July 2020 7:43 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on the phenomenon of Covid-19 long haulers whom for some reason can’t seem to shake off the Covid-19 symptoms.  


The latest car sales figures

4 July 2020 7:46 AM

Motoring Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine makes sense of the latest SA vehicle sales posted a 30.7% year-on-year drop and on what to make of the new BMW 740Li M Sport.  
June is the first full month of sales since the country-wide lockdown was implemented in late March to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, with Suzuki being the solid performer and grabbing a decent market share. 

Body Conditioning for pelvic stability

4 July 2020 7:03 AM

Fitness & Yoga Instructor, Wardah Hartley from Fabufit Yoga, takes a look at the importance of pelvic stability and using Yoga for pelvic alignment.

The role of families in the fight against GBV and on how to rehabilitate an abuser?

4 July 2020 6:47 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the role of family members whenever there’s a case of Gender Baser Violence in the family and on their role in rehabilitating an abuser?

Soul Singer-Songwriter, Pilani Bubu on what 2020 has to offer.

28 June 2020 10:30 AM

Jazzy Folk Soul Singer-Songwriter Pilani Bubu is set share in a select repertoire of her music from albums and  on what to expect from her in 2020

Profiling Mapule Mohulatsi

28 June 2020 10:25 AM

Mapule Mohulatsi is a reader and writer from Johannesburg. She is currently undertaking a PhD in Oceanic Humanities, via African Literature, at Wits University. Her children’s book Miss President was published in 2018 through Every child Books.

Movie review: Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee

28 June 2020 8:39 AM

Movie Critic, Katarina Herden what to make of Spike Lee’s latest movie Da 5 Bloods

The story follows Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.
From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets -- Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) -- who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature -- while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

How Covid is hurting women’s financial health

28 June 2020 8:31 AM

Taking a look at how Covid-19 has changed the dynamics of women and finances in household and some tips women can readjust their finances  with Author, Financial commentator, Speaker & Wealth enabler, Sunél Veldtman

Change your Sails before the Storm…its far easier

28 June 2020 8:06 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make of Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni’s adjusted budget speech
The budget speech delivered by our finance minister this week unveiled the state of our devastated economy with mind boggling numbers in deficits and loans that left the average South African bewildered and ‘gob smacked’. The big elephant in the room is ‘Why did we allow ourselves to get here in the first place?’ Prevention is always better than cure and now we have to take the hard way…..We could have and should have changed our sails before this storm..it would have been much easier than having to take the hard road ahead.

South Africa’s ‘Jurassic Park’ is the largest dinosaur graveyard in the world

28 June 2020 7:58 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Palaeoscienctist at Wits’ Evolutionary Studies Institute, Jonah Choiniere, on what to make of SA’s biggest dinosaur fossil discoveries at the foothills of the towering mountains of Lesotho and Eastern Cape and on what the everyday life of a Palaeoscientist looks like. 

Trump visits Mount Rushmore amid controversy, coronavirus concerns

3 July 2020 8:55 PM

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

3 July 2020 7:14 PM

'Data not lying', WHO urges countries to 'wake up' and halt virus

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

