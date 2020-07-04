The future of the travel industry

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level The Gauteng executive council will be meeting on Saturday to discuss details around its COVID-19 response. 3 July 2020 4:13 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The future of the travel industry

The future of the travel industry

4 July 2020 9:42 AM

Oz Desai, GM of Corporate Traveller South Africa on the impact Covid-19 has had to the travel industry and on how the industry plans on gaining consumer confidence when they resume. 


Latest book review.

4 July 2020 10:15 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 2 books; ‘Living While Feminist’ edited by Jen Thorpe and ‘Questions for Ada’ by Ijeamo Umebinyuo

The 3 factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies

4 July 2020 9:46 AM

Head of Faculty at The Independent Institute of Education Nola Payne, on factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies in light of the challenges brought by Covid-19. 

All you need to know about evictions during Covid-19

4 July 2020 9:43 AM

Zamantungwa Khumalo, Senior attorney at SERI on a humane process of evicting settlers following a video footage of City of Cape town’s metro police seen dragging the naked Bulelani Qholani out of his shack and beating him repeatedly before tearing his shack down. 

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.

4 July 2020 9:23 AM

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.   

Uhuru Consumer Electronics

4 July 2020 8:29 AM

Daniel Thebe - Group CEO - Uhuru Consumer Electronics, on how Uhuru Consumer Electronics has navigated the challenges brought by Covid-19
Uhuru Consumer Electronics is the 1st African owned and controlled smart device brand which manufacturers Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops.

Reviewing: The Spice Emporium in Durban

4 July 2020 8:23 AM

Author and Food Critic, Anna Trapido takes you on a tour of some great spices one can find on www.spiceemporium.co.za

 

The latest car sales figures

4 July 2020 7:46 AM

Motoring Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine makes sense of the latest SA vehicle sales posted a 30.7% year-on-year drop and on what to make of the new BMW 740Li M Sport.  
June is the first full month of sales since the country-wide lockdown was implemented in late March to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, with Suzuki being the solid performer and grabbing a decent market share. 

COVID-19 Long Haulers

4 July 2020 7:43 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on the phenomenon of Covid-19 long haulers whom for some reason can’t seem to shake off the Covid-19 symptoms.  

Body Conditioning for pelvic stability

4 July 2020 7:03 AM

Fitness & Yoga Instructor, Wardah Hartley from Fabufit Yoga, takes a look at the importance of pelvic stability and using Yoga for pelvic alignment.

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

Lifestyle

UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097

World Local

‘No evidence of massive spread’ – WCED on COVID-19 at schools

4 July 2020 9:44 AM

Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina supports calls for reinstatement of booze ban

4 July 2020 9:25 AM

Masuku promises to conduct more spot checks at COVID-19 facilities

4 July 2020 8:56 AM

