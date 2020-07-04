The future of the travel industry

Oz Desai, GM of Corporate Traveller South Africa on the impact Covid-19 has had to the travel industry and on how the industry plans on gaining consumer confidence when they resume.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 2 books; ‘Living While Feminist’ edited by Jen Thorpe and ‘Questions for Ada’ by Ijeamo UmebinyuoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Faculty at The Independent Institute of Education Nola Payne, on factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies in light of the challenges brought by Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zamantungwa Khumalo, Senior attorney at SERI on a humane process of evicting settlers following a video footage of City of Cape town’s metro police seen dragging the naked Bulelani Qholani out of his shack and beating him repeatedly before tearing his shack down.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.
Daniel Thebe - Group CEO - Uhuru Consumer Electronics, on how Uhuru Consumer Electronics has navigated the challenges brought by Covid-19
Uhuru Consumer Electronics is the 1st African owned and controlled smart device brand which manufacturers Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops.
Author and Food Critic, Anna Trapido takes you on a tour of some great spices one can find on www.spiceemporium.co.za
Motoring Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine makes sense of the latest SA vehicle sales posted a 30.7% year-on-year drop and on what to make of the new BMW 740Li M Sport.
June is the first full month of sales since the country-wide lockdown was implemented in late March to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, with Suzuki being the solid performer and grabbing a decent market share.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on the phenomenon of Covid-19 long haulers whom for some reason can’t seem to shake off the Covid-19 symptoms.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fitness & Yoga Instructor, Wardah Hartley from Fabufit Yoga, takes a look at the importance of pelvic stability and using Yoga for pelvic alignment.LISTEN TO PODCAST