Effective healthy meal planning tips

Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs Earlier this week, the Basic Education Department revised its decision allow almost six million pupils back to class from Monday,... 4 July 2020 6:25 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story. 3 July 2020 5:59 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Effective healthy meal planning tips

Effective healthy meal planning tips

5 July 2020 7:22 AM

Wellness specialist and CA, Fulufhelo Siphuma give guidelines on effective ways for health meal planning (How do you work out a healthy eating plan, goals setting, simplifying & tracking your process).


Kekelingo of the Muffinz goes solo.

5 July 2020 10:06 AM

From performing on European stages to the Apollo Theatre in New York, Gregory “Keke” Mabusela of The Muffinz speak to Refiloe on embarking on a new journey as a solo artist. 
This new journey sees the multi award-winning muso take on the stage name, Kekelingo, and is out with his debut single featuring Ami Faku titled Khonza

Why Is It So Hard to Say "I Love You"?

5 July 2020 9:43 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why we find it difficult to say "I Love You" to others.

Profiling: Film maker, Akin Omotoso

5 July 2020 9:31 AM

Actor and Film maker, Akin Omotoso on becoming one of the new members of the Oscars Academy awards judge panel this after news this week that the academy has extended seats at the table to two more African artists including Akin.

Major improvement in SA Plastic recycling rates

5 July 2020 9:20 AM

Tshidi Ramogase, PETCO chairperson on the latest PET plastic stats which according to new statistics shows that 62% of all PET plastic beverage bottles placed on the market in 2019 have been recycled.

Movie Review: Escape From Pretoria

5 July 2020 9:13 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews movie ‘Escape From Pretoria’ starring Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe

Options on your RA during Lock Down

5 July 2020 8:20 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner takes you through your options on cashing in on your Retirement Annuity to survive the devastating financial impact on their lifestyles.

Understanding the world of mole rats

5 July 2020 7:31 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Prof. Nigel Bennett, Zoologist and Research Chair in Mammalian Behavioural Ecology and Physiology at University of PTA on how deal with mole rats in their garden and this morning we take a dive in to the world of mole rats. 

Latest book review.

4 July 2020 10:15 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 2 books; ‘Living While Feminist’ edited by Jen Thorpe and ‘Questions for Ada’ by Ijeamo Umebinyuo

The 3 factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies

4 July 2020 9:46 AM

Head of Faculty at The Independent Institute of Education Nola Payne, on factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies in light of the challenges brought by Covid-19. 

Lotto Results: Saturday, 4 July 2020

5 July 2020 7:30 AM

COVID-19: W Cape records 45 new deaths

4 July 2020 7:48 PM

China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

4 July 2020 7:37 PM

