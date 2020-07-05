Profiling: Film maker, Akin Omotoso

Streaming issues? Report here
Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs Earlier this week, the Basic Education Department revised its decision allow almost six million pupils back to class from Monday,... 4 July 2020 6:25 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story. 3 July 2020 5:59 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Profiling: Film maker, Akin Omotoso

Profiling: Film maker, Akin Omotoso

5 July 2020 9:31 AM

Actor and Film maker, Akin Omotoso on becoming one of the new members of the Oscars Academy awards judge panel this after news this week that the academy has extended seats at the table to two more African artists including Akin.


Kekelingo of the Muffinz goes solo.

5 July 2020 10:06 AM

From performing on European stages to the Apollo Theatre in New York, Gregory “Keke” Mabusela of The Muffinz speak to Refiloe on embarking on a new journey as a solo artist. 
This new journey sees the multi award-winning muso take on the stage name, Kekelingo, and is out with his debut single featuring Ami Faku titled Khonza

Why Is It So Hard to Say "I Love You"?

5 July 2020 9:43 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why we find it difficult to say "I Love You" to others.

Major improvement in SA Plastic recycling rates

5 July 2020 9:20 AM

Tshidi Ramogase, PETCO chairperson on the latest PET plastic stats which according to new statistics shows that 62% of all PET plastic beverage bottles placed on the market in 2019 have been recycled.

Movie Review: Escape From Pretoria

5 July 2020 9:13 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews movie ‘Escape From Pretoria’ starring Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe

Options on your RA during Lock Down

5 July 2020 8:20 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner takes you through your options on cashing in on your Retirement Annuity to survive the devastating financial impact on their lifestyles.

Understanding the world of mole rats

5 July 2020 7:31 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Prof. Nigel Bennett, Zoologist and Research Chair in Mammalian Behavioural Ecology and Physiology at University of PTA on how deal with mole rats in their garden and this morning we take a dive in to the world of mole rats. 

Effective healthy meal planning tips

5 July 2020 7:22 AM

Wellness specialist and CA, Fulufhelo Siphuma give guidelines on effective ways for health meal planning (How do you work out a healthy eating plan, goals setting, simplifying & tracking your process).

Latest book review.

4 July 2020 10:15 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 2 books; ‘Living While Feminist’ edited by Jen Thorpe and ‘Questions for Ada’ by Ijeamo Umebinyuo

The 3 factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies

4 July 2020 9:46 AM

Head of Faculty at The Independent Institute of Education Nola Payne, on factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies in light of the challenges brought by Covid-19. 

