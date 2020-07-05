Kekelingo of the Muffinz goes solo.

From performing on European stages to the Apollo Theatre in New York, Gregory “Keke” Mabusela of The Muffinz speak to Refiloe on embarking on a new journey as a solo artist.

This new journey sees the multi award-winning muso take on the stage name, Kekelingo, and is out with his debut single featuring Ami Faku titled Khonza