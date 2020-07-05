Kekelingo of the Muffinz goes solo.

From performing on European stages to the Apollo Theatre in New York, Gregory “Keke” Mabusela of The Muffinz speak to Refiloe on embarking on a new journey as a solo artist.
This new journey sees the multi award-winning muso take on the stage name, Kekelingo, and is out with his debut single featuring Ami Faku titled Khonza
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why we find it difficult to say "I Love You" to others.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Actor and Film maker, Akin Omotoso on becoming one of the new members of the Oscars Academy awards judge panel this after news this week that the academy has extended seats at the table to two more African artists including Akin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Ramogase, PETCO chairperson on the latest PET plastic stats which according to new statistics shows that 62% of all PET plastic beverage bottles placed on the market in 2019 have been recycled.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews movie ‘Escape From Pretoria’ starring Harry Potter’s Daniel RadcliffeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner takes you through your options on cashing in on your Retirement Annuity to survive the devastating financial impact on their lifestyles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Prof. Nigel Bennett, Zoologist and Research Chair in Mammalian Behavioural Ecology and Physiology at University of PTA on how deal with mole rats in their garden and this morning we take a dive in to the world of mole rats.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wellness specialist and CA, Fulufhelo Siphuma give guidelines on effective ways for health meal planning (How do you work out a healthy eating plan, goals setting, simplifying & tracking your process).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 2 books; ‘Living While Feminist’ edited by Jen Thorpe and ‘Questions for Ada’ by Ijeamo UmebinyuoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Faculty at The Independent Institute of Education Nola Payne, on factors matriculants should consider when deciding on future studies in light of the challenges brought by Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST