Staying home, keeping safe and training

With all the burdens brought on by the prolonged lockdown, Fitness Expert, Lisa Raleigh looks at the importance of keeping fit and healthy
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Tobacco Wars by Telita SnyckersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the CEO of Restaurants Association of SA Wendy Alberts to discuss the future of Restaurants
Logo’s give your business that professional edge, ahead of the ‘Logos Designathon’ CWDi will be designing 67 logo’s for small business. Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to CWDi Founder and Vice Chairperson, Lesley Waterkyn on thisLISTEN TO PODCAST
“I completely endorse children going back to school for mental health reasons” says Dr Karin van der MerweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Matsi Modise, Entrepreneurship Activist discusses ways small business owners can switch to new habits to survive, grow their businesses, and thrive in this climateLISTEN TO PODCAST
The sad truth is that nothing will make things right at the moment. Comfort food can help a bit. Author and Food Critic, Anna Trapido shares instrustrions on how to make a tasty crumbleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Motoring Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine takes a look at the new Land Rover Defender as it was launched this past Friday and Reviews the Opel Crossland XLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health: There is no evidence that pregnant women are more susceptible to Covid-19 than people who not pregnantLISTEN TO PODCAST
From performing on European stages to the Apollo Theatre in New York, Gregory “Keke” Mabusela of The Muffinz speak to Refiloe on embarking on a new journey as a solo artist.
This new journey sees the multi award-winning muso take on the stage name, Kekelingo, and is out with his debut single featuring Ami Faku titled Khonza