The New Land Rover Defender Launch

Latest Local
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The New Land Rover Defender Launch

The New Land Rover Defender Launch

11 July 2020 7:45 AM

Motoring Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine takes a look at the new Land Rover Defender as it was launched this past Friday and Reviews the Opel Crossland X 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Book: Tobacco Wars by Telita Snyckers

11 July 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Tobacco Wars by Telita Snyckers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of the restaurant industry

11 July 2020 9:38 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the CEO of Restaurants Association of SA Wendy Alberts to discuss the future of Restaurants  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 2020 67 logos designathon

11 July 2020 9:05 AM

Logo’s give your business that professional edge, ahead of the ‘Logos Designathon’ CWDi will be designing 67 logo’s for small business. Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to CWDi Founder and Vice Chairperson, Lesley Waterkyn on this 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19, children and the family

11 July 2020 8:51 AM

“I completely endorse children going back to school for mental health reasons” says Dr Karin van der Merwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business during Lockdown

11 July 2020 8:13 AM

Matsi Modise, Entrepreneurship Activist discusses ways small business owners can switch to new habits to survive, grow their businesses, and thrive in this climate

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The comfort of crumble

11 July 2020 7:56 AM

The sad truth is that nothing will make things right at the moment. Comfort food can help a bit. Author and Food Critic, Anna Trapido shares instrustrions on how to make a tasty crumble

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating pregnancy and birth during a pandemic

11 July 2020 7:16 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health: There is no evidence that pregnant women are more susceptible to Covid-19 than people who not pregnant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Staying home, keeping safe and training

11 July 2020 6:43 AM

With all the burdens brought on by the prolonged lockdown, Fitness Expert, Lisa Raleigh looks at the importance of keeping fit and healthy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kekelingo of the Muffinz goes solo.

5 July 2020 10:06 AM

From performing on European stages to the Apollo Theatre in New York, Gregory “Keke” Mabusela of The Muffinz speak to Refiloe on embarking on a new journey as a solo artist. 
This new journey sees the multi award-winning muso take on the stage name, Kekelingo, and is out with his debut single featuring Ami Faku titled Khonza

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232

World Local

Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

EWN Highlights

Water supply finally restored at Helen Joseph Hospital

11 July 2020 11:38 AM

Cape authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl

11 July 2020 11:32 AM

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

11 July 2020 10:44 AM

