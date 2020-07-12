Personal Finance - Fees should add value

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse. 11 July 2020 4:30 PM
PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street. 11 July 2020 4:18 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Personal Finance - Fees should add value

Personal Finance - Fees should add value

12 July 2020 7:43 AM

Paul Roelofse  ( Certified Financial Planner)


The Music Corner

12 July 2020 10:09 AM

Manu Worldstar

Wellness - Teenagers missing milestones due to covid-19

12 July 2020 9:40 AM

Khosi Jiyane - Clinical Psychologist 

Movie review - Mucho, mucho amor

12 July 2020 9:16 AM

Katarina Herdene - Movie Critic

Profiling Zuki Mzozoyana

12 July 2020 9:13 AM

Zuki Mzozoyana - Founding CEO of 21st Century Humans

Sustainability

12 July 2020 8:04 AM

Sihle Mooi - Executive Director

Nature Diaries - Pangolins Scale of In justice

12 July 2020 7:14 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Richard Peirce

Health & Fitness - Mindful eating

12 July 2020 6:34 AM

Juanita Khumalo - Fitness expert & owner of Trove Wellness

Book: Tobacco Wars by Telita Snyckers

11 July 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Tobacco Wars by Telita Snyckers

The future of the restaurant industry

11 July 2020 9:38 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the CEO of Restaurants Association of SA Wendy Alberts to discuss the future of Restaurants  

 

COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries

Local

Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday

Local

Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA

Local

Cops warn drug dealers: ‘We are a step ahead of you’

12 July 2020 11:26 AM

Violent attacks on truck drivers ‘destroying economy, livelihoods’

12 July 2020 11:15 AM

‘We’re going to knock on department, Motshekga’s doors’

12 July 2020 10:47 AM

