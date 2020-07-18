Mandela's Descendants books: more than just their surname

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:15
ZONDO COMMISSION
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
View all Politics
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Mandela's Descendants books: more than just their surname

Mandela's Descendants books: more than just their surname

18 July 2020 10:17 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews books written by the Mandela descendants namely;
Zoleka Mandela: When Hope Whispers - her memoirs about growing up in her family, her battle against drug addiction, surviving breast cancer, and losing her daughter (2013)
Dumani Mandela: Rain on a Sunny Day: Living and Thriving With Bipolar (Published 2017)

Ndileka Mandela: I am Ndileka: More Than My Surname (Published 2019)


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Vusi Mahlasela to release a new album titled ‘Shebeen Queen’

19 July 2020 10:24 AM

Celebrated folk artist, activist and songwriter Ntate Vusi Mahlasela marks a return with a special tribute to his late grandmother Ida, the album titled ‘Shebeen Queen’ will be released on August 14.

Following Mam Ida’s husband’s murder in 1961, she opened a shebeen and began selling homebrewed beer to make her living. Her space became known for its lively musical gatherings at night, where the townspeople would use buckets, tins, and plastic drums as instruments with everyone singing together in full voices.

According to Mahlasela, Idah was widely known as Shebeen Queen as she was the first person to own a shebeen in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of dealing with your hurt

19 July 2020 9:55 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the feeling of hurt and on the importance of seeking help when dealing with emotional scars in order to self-actualise. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Review: The Old Guard

19 July 2020 9:53 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘The Old Guard’ a movie about a covert team of immortal mercenaries are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered. That’s the storyline of The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rapelang Rabana, Tech Entrepreneur, Global Thought Leader, Speaker

19 July 2020 9:26 AM

Rapelang Rabana, an internationally renowned entrepreneur and chief executive of Rekindle Learning, was in 2017 among the 100 nominated leaders under the age of 40 being honoured. Rabana has been featured on the cover of Forbes Africa magazine before the age of 30, selected as a Fast Company Maverick and named Entrepreneur for the World by the World Entrepreneurship Forum.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus: wastewater can tell us where the next outbreak will be

19 July 2020 8:44 AM

Prof Anthony Turton, Water expert and Professor at centre for environmental management at university of Free State on what to make of the wastewater management studies looking at using wastewater to determine where the next Covid-19 outbreak will be. 
Prof Anthony Turton is part of group of international scientists leading this research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world of reptiles and concerns on poaching for export.

19 July 2020 8:38 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary at some of the top stories around the preservation of nature, our strides in combating poaching and concerns around the trade of fauna and flora. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do.

19 July 2020 7:56 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on what to consider should you get retrenched or decide to resign, Paul gives some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best underrated exercise for keeping your brain sharp

19 July 2020 7:19 AM

Gareth Dragt, Triathlete, Yoga coach and founder of Cloudfit.co.za on the benefits of walking in keeping your mind fit in light of the recent study by the Global Wellness Summit on Blue Zones which found that walking has far lasting benefits to one’s brain. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is 5G and what does the future hold for it?

18 July 2020 9:38 AM

Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen clarifies all the issues around 5G network and why all the fuss around it especially Huawei, Jan also takes a look on what to make of the Twitter hacks which took place this past week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

Business Lifestyle

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections 373,628

Local

EWN Highlights

23 KZN municipalities say Ingonyama Trust owes over R300m in outstanding rates

21 July 2020 7:27 AM

SAB: Unfair to attribute rise in trauma cases to reintroduction of alcohol sales

21 July 2020 7:17 AM

CoCT says it has its hands full dealing with land invasions

21 July 2020 7:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA