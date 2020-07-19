The world of reptiles and concerns on poaching for export.

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary at some of the top stories around the preservation of nature, our strides in combating poaching and concerns around the trade of fauna and flora.
Celebrated folk artist, activist and songwriter Ntate Vusi Mahlasela marks a return with a special tribute to his late grandmother Ida, the album titled ‘Shebeen Queen’ will be released on August 14.
Following Mam Ida’s husband’s murder in 1961, she opened a shebeen and began selling homebrewed beer to make her living. Her space became known for its lively musical gatherings at night, where the townspeople would use buckets, tins, and plastic drums as instruments with everyone singing together in full voices.
According to Mahlasela, Idah was widely known as Shebeen Queen as she was the first person to own a shebeen in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the feeling of hurt and on the importance of seeking help when dealing with emotional scars in order to self-actualise.
Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews 'The Old Guard' a movie about a covert team of immortal mercenaries are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered. That's the storyline of The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.
Rapelang Rabana, an internationally renowned entrepreneur and chief executive of Rekindle Learning, was in 2017 among the 100 nominated leaders under the age of 40 being honoured. Rabana has been featured on the cover of Forbes Africa magazine before the age of 30, selected as a Fast Company Maverick and named Entrepreneur for the World by the World Entrepreneurship Forum.
Prof Anthony Turton, Water expert and Professor at centre for environmental management at university of Free State on what to make of the wastewater management studies looking at using wastewater to determine where the next Covid-19 outbreak will be.
Prof Anthony Turton is part of group of international scientists leading this research.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on what to consider should you get retrenched or decide to resign, Paul gives some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security.
Gareth Dragt, Triathlete, Yoga coach and founder of Cloudfit.co.za on the benefits of walking in keeping your mind fit in light of the recent study by the Global Wellness Summit on Blue Zones which found that walking has far lasting benefits to one's brain.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews books written by the Mandela descendants namely;
Zoleka Mandela: When Hope Whispers - her memoirs about growing up in her family, her battle against drug addiction, surviving breast cancer, and losing her daughter (2013)
Dumani Mandela: Rain on a Sunny Day: Living and Thriving With Bipolar (Published 2017)
Ndileka Mandela: I am Ndileka: More Than My Surname (Published 2019)
Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen clarifies all the issues around 5G network and why all the fuss around it especially Huawei, Jan also takes a look on what to make of the Twitter hacks which took place this past week.