Coronavirus: wastewater can tell us where the next outbreak will be

Celebrated folk artist, activist and songwriter Ntate Vusi Mahlasela marks a return with a special tribute to his late grandmother Ida, the album titled ‘Shebeen Queen’ will be released on August 14.



Following Mam Ida’s husband’s murder in 1961, she opened a shebeen and began selling homebrewed beer to make her living. Her space became known for its lively musical gatherings at night, where the townspeople would use buckets, tins, and plastic drums as instruments with everyone singing together in full voices.



According to Mahlasela, Idah was widely known as Shebeen Queen as she was the first person to own a shebeen in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

