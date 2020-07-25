The latest in the fight against Covid-19

Dirushen Pillay, Co-founder of Zipi an e-hailing App tailored for the cargo and freight industry.



Zipi is a smart delivery Web and Mobile Application platform that was created to offer customers access to Instant pricing and vehicles for the delivery of their cargo. Established in 2020, Zipi was developed through a highly specialized team of developers and logistic experts to create a product that is well rounded which covers all aspects of a typical road distribution solution. The product has been developed to be easily used by both business and private individuals, whilst taking into account all relevant international processes.

I’m joined now by Dirushen Pillay for more on this Uber-like App tailored for the cargo and freight industry

