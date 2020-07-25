Book review: All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 80,000 as SA death toll reaches 6,343 The number of national recoveries so far is 245,771. Gauteng has 82,126 recoveries. 24 July 2020 10:09 PM
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds. 24 July 2020 5:57 PM
COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story Maqana made headlines this week when she danced her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital. 24 July 2020 5:15 PM
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner. 24 July 2020 10:50 AM
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure' Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools. 24 July 2020 7:54 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication. 24 July 2020 6:04 PM
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Book review: All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg.

Book review: All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg.

25 July 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘All Grown Up’ by Jami Attenberg, a novel that provides a humorous take on how to deal with loss.


Corruption in the health sector.

25 July 2020 10:13 AM

 

Melusi Ncala, Researcher at Corruption Watch on details the extend of in the health sector following Corruption Watch’s launch of its report titled X-Ray, looking in to the critical state of the health sector in SA.

 

 

 

Rules of entanglement.

25 July 2020 9:46 AM

Relationship expert Paula Quincy and Divorce Lawyer, Shando Theron on the importance of setting the rules of engagement and consequences should a partner/both have an extra marital affair, in light of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s open marriage saga

The latest in the fight against Covid-19

25 July 2020 9:38 AM

Executive Director Wits RHI, Prof Helen Rees on what to make of the latest research in the fight against Covid-19 and on why the discrepancies in the reported cases by different institutions.   

The importance of children getting enough sleep.

25 July 2020 9:27 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children’s routine, more so their sleep routine.   

Zipi Smart delivery App.

25 July 2020 9:20 AM

Dirushen Pillay, Co-founder of Zipi an e-hailing App tailored for the cargo and freight industry. 

Zipi is a smart delivery Web and Mobile Application platform that was created to offer customers access to Instant pricing and vehicles for the delivery of their cargo. Established in 2020, Zipi was developed through a highly specialized team of developers and logistic experts to create a product that is well rounded which covers all aspects of a typical road distribution solution. The product has been developed to be easily used by both business and private individuals, whilst taking into account all relevant international processes.
I’m joined now by Dirushen Pillay for more on this Uber-like App tailored for the cargo and freight industry

The good done by some restaurant during Covid and how you can help.

25 July 2020 9:15 AM

Food critic and Author, Anna Trapido reviews some organisations doing good work by providing food to the needy in the spirit of Mandela Day during Covid-19. 

Top ten used cars sold after 1st month of trade due to Covid

25 July 2020 8:16 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of the second-hand car sales market for June, which happens to be the first full month of car sales since the country-wide lockdown was implemented in late March.

Is Obesity a risk factor for serious Covid-19 infection?

25 July 2020 7:48 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health takes a look at the recent studies from around the world show that individuals with underlying medical conditions such as obesity are twice at risk to die from Covid-19.  

How to stay motivated in exercising during covid-19

25 July 2020 7:27 AM

Samuel Hlonyana, Author of “Life After Dieting” and Founder of 90DayWithoutSugar Challenge takes a look at how to stay motivate with your exercise routine

Nasrec field hospital has capacity to tackle growing number of COVID-19 cases

25 July 2020 9:57 AM

SA has over 420k COVID-19 infections - experts debate merit of govt’s response

25 July 2020 9:12 AM

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Europe virus spike

25 July 2020 8:18 AM

