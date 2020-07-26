The role of casting director in film making

Streaming issues? Report here
070a3516-smalljpg 070a3516-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meeti... 26 July 2020 4:36 PM
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country. 26 July 2020 3:55 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 92,346 as province records 209 more deaths The Department of Health said on Saturday the number of national recoveries so far is 263,054. There were 12,204 new infections. 25 July 2020 9:56 PM
View all Local
WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such rac... 26 July 2020 1:17 PM
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner. 24 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
The role of casting director in film making Zolani Phakade elaborates on the legacy of legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and on the role casting directors play in film making. 26 July 2020 4:58 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication. 24 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 92,346 as province records 209 more deaths The Department of Health said on Saturday the number of national recoveries so far is 263,054. There were 12,204 new infections. 25 July 2020 9:56 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The role of casting director in film making

The role of casting director in film making

26 July 2020 9:25 AM

Film and Television Director, Zolani Phakade on the legacy of Legendary South African casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee and on the role casting directors play in film making. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert

26 July 2020 10:05 AM

Musician and son of Johnny Clegg, Jesse Clegg on the legacy of his dad, the power of music and on the tribute virtual concert which will benefit both the Smile and Click Foundations. 

The 17 of July marked a year since the SA lost the legendary musician pioneer Johnny Clegg. Johnny Clegg Tribute concert which was meant to take place at Emmarentia Dam has had to be postponed due to Covid Lockdown, the show will now be held online for his fans on Friday 31st July.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to Set Healthy Boundaries.

26 July 2020 9:53 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of setting boundaries in relationships. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Makhosi Khoza tells all

26 July 2020 9:39 AM

Dr Makhosi Khoza on a wide ranging conversation with Nikolaus Bauer, from politics and corruptions, to the use of indigenous languages and on her role in the appointment of Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the Public Protector amongst many things.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contentious Copyright Amendment Bill back in the spotlight.

26 July 2020 9:23 AM

Musician and Convenor of The Independent Beneficiaries Forum, Tebogo Sithathu on the latest on the contentious Copyright Amendment Bill which was referred back to Parliament by the Presidency because a number of its provisions are unconstitutional to be revised. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interest rates cut by 3%…..meat or poison?

26 July 2020 9:21 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of the latest South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut interest rates by another 25% on Thursday which is brings the total reduction in interest to 3% for 2020

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fishing community contributes towards landmark shark study in South Africa

26 July 2020 9:18 AM

Nature Conservative, Tim Neary and WWF Small-scale Fisheries project Coordinator, Sindisa Sigam looking back at World Shark Awareness Day and on how small-scale fishers in the Kogelberg area contributed towards a recent landmark publication of two scientific papers on the status and diversity of smaller endemic shark species in South African waters.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corruption in the health sector.

25 July 2020 10:13 AM

 

Melusi Ncala, Researcher at Corruption Watch on details the extend of in the health sector following Corruption Watch’s launch of its report titled X-Ray, looking in to the critical state of the health sector in SA.

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg.

25 July 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘All Grown Up’ by Jami Attenberg, a novel that provides a humorous take on how to deal with loss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rules of entanglement.

25 July 2020 9:46 AM

Relationship expert Paula Quincy and Divorce Lawyer, Shando Theron on the importance of setting the rules of engagement and consequences should a partner/both have an extra marital affair, in light of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s open marriage saga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened

Politics Local

International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace

Local

How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger

Lifestyle Sport

EWN Highlights

International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace

26 July 2020 4:36 PM

ANC must honour Andrew Mlangeni by uniting, says Ace Magashule

26 July 2020 4:14 PM

Govt extends COVID-19 loans for struggling businesses

26 July 2020 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA