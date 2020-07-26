The role of casting director in film making

Film and Television Director, Zolani Phakade on the legacy of Legendary South African casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee and on the role casting directors play in film making.
Musician and son of Johnny Clegg, Jesse Clegg on the legacy of his dad, the power of music and on the tribute virtual concert which will benefit both the Smile and Click Foundations.
The 17 of July marked a year since the SA lost the legendary musician pioneer Johnny Clegg. Johnny Clegg Tribute concert which was meant to take place at Emmarentia Dam has had to be postponed due to Covid Lockdown, the show will now be held online for his fans on Friday 31st July.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of setting boundaries in relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Makhosi Khoza on a wide ranging conversation with Nikolaus Bauer, from politics and corruptions, to the use of indigenous languages and on her role in the appointment of Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the Public Protector amongst many things.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Musician and Convenor of The Independent Beneficiaries Forum, Tebogo Sithathu on the latest on the contentious Copyright Amendment Bill which was referred back to Parliament by the Presidency because a number of its provisions are unconstitutional to be revised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of the latest South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut interest rates by another 25% on Thursday which is brings the total reduction in interest to 3% for 2020LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nature Conservative, Tim Neary and WWF Small-scale Fisheries project Coordinator, Sindisa Sigam looking back at World Shark Awareness Day and on how small-scale fishers in the Kogelberg area contributed towards a recent landmark publication of two scientific papers on the status and diversity of smaller endemic shark species in South African waters.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Melusi Ncala, Researcher at Corruption Watch on details the extend of in the health sector following Corruption Watch’s launch of its report titled X-Ray, looking in to the critical state of the health sector in SA.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘All Grown Up’ by Jami Attenberg, a novel that provides a humorous take on how to deal with loss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relationship expert Paula Quincy and Divorce Lawyer, Shando Theron on the importance of setting the rules of engagement and consequences should a partner/both have an extra marital affair, in light of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s open marriage sagaLISTEN TO PODCAST