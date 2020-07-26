Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert

Musician and son of Johnny Clegg, Jesse Clegg on the legacy of his dad, the power of music and on the tribute virtual concert which will benefit both the Smile and Click Foundations.



The 17 of July marked a year since the SA lost the legendary musician pioneer Johnny Clegg. Johnny Clegg Tribute concert which was meant to take place at Emmarentia Dam has had to be postponed due to Covid Lockdown, the show will now be held online for his fans on Friday 31st July.