A Naija-Southy Affair by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso.

Latest Local
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date. 1 August 2020 10:26 PM
ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday World' journalist Ngwako Malatji. 1 August 2020 4:59 PM
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’ Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both... 1 August 2020 12:23 PM
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date. 1 August 2020 10:26 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
A Naija-Southy Affair by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso.

A Naija-Southy Affair by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso.

1 August 2020 10:09 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews novel ‘A Naija-Southy Affair’ by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso, Lerato was honoured with the fiction romance novella award at AfriCAN Author Awards 2020 yesterday.

The storyline of A Naija-Southy Affair, a romance novella, an African love story like you have never read before. The story line focuses on integrated relationships and its challenges using the controversial relationship between Nigeria (Naija) and South Africa (Southy). It is centred around the love affair between Chidi ( A Nigerian man of Igbo descend ) and Cikizwa (A South African woman of Xhosa descend). 


Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD back again

1 August 2020 9:57 AM

Senior Manager for Strategic Partnership at Global Citizen Fellowship, Didi Morake on how The Global Citizen Fellowship Programme intends on committing to the advancement of Black youth, via the BeyGOOD program powered by Beyoncé and on the enrolment of 10 new promising young South Africans to the Global Citizen Fellowship Program.

The state and future of South African founded beauty brands.

1 August 2020 9:55 AM

Founder of Masodi Organic, Liz Letsoalo on what to make of the sudden rise in the demand of locally produced cosmetic products, on the future of the beauty industry and on the impact Covid-19 to this sector. 

How Pargo has innovated the industry during Covid times.

1 August 2020 9:50 AM

Lars Veul, CEO of Pargo on how Pargo has partnered with Universities and The V&A Waterfront not only to save the academic year for under-digitalised students but also on their click and collect services they provider, to offer an alternative for shoppers who want to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19 by queuing in shops, but who still want to collect their own goods.

How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

1 August 2020 9:45 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid’s comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.

"Our story" book series by The SA Heritage Publisher

1 August 2020 9:14 AM

The Publisher of "Our Story" series at The SA Heritage Publisher, Terence Ball on their partnership with City Press in a series of extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online for adults and children to learn about the true heritage of South Africa.  

The Ultimate Covid Cookbook.

1 August 2020 8:38 AM

Author and food critic, Anna Trapido goes through her list of some of the The Ultimate Covid Cookbook,  knowing how Covid-19 kept people indoors, and unable to trawl through the second-hand bookshops for vintage community cookbooks. 

What’s behind SA’s obsession with BMW 325is.

1 August 2020 7:47 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker details the history of the BMW 325iS and on this car remains arguably one of the most loved and sought after cars, ever released on the South African market according to the streets, but what makes this car so special and why are South Africans so in love with it.

Common cancers found in women.

1 August 2020 7:24 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the 1st episode in our series of women related health issues, today we tackled Common Cancers Amongst Women Of SA. 
Knowing that according to CANSA, an NGO that advocates for the prevention, early detection and effective treatment of Cancers in SA, October is the month where focus is on Cancers, but because of the rise in prevalence of cancers, it makes sense to focus on them anytime of the year, when an opportunity arises, hence the use of Women's month to talk about Common Cancers Amongst Women of SA.

How to create a cyclists friendly environment.

1 August 2020 6:59 AM

Founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA, Alloutte Mendes on how to create a cyclists friendly environment in light of reports of the rises in cyclist harassment and killings on the road. 

