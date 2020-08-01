"Our story" book series by The SA Heritage Publisher

The Publisher of "Our Story" series at The SA Heritage Publisher, Terence Ball on their partnership with City Press in a series of extracts from a series of historical books telling the tales that shaped the country are being published online for adults and children to learn about the true heritage of South Africa.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews novel ‘A Naija-Southy Affair’ by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso, Lerato was honoured with the fiction romance novella award at AfriCAN Author Awards 2020 yesterday.
The storyline of A Naija-Southy Affair, a romance novella, an African love story like you have never read before. The story line focuses on integrated relationships and its challenges using the controversial relationship between Nigeria (Naija) and South Africa (Southy). It is centred around the love affair between Chidi ( A Nigerian man of Igbo descend ) and Cikizwa (A South African woman of Xhosa descend).
Senior Manager for Strategic Partnership at Global Citizen Fellowship, Didi Morake on how The Global Citizen Fellowship Programme intends on committing to the advancement of Black youth, via the BeyGOOD program powered by Beyoncé and on the enrolment of 10 new promising young South Africans to the Global Citizen Fellowship Program.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of Masodi Organic, Liz Letsoalo on what to make of the sudden rise in the demand of locally produced cosmetic products, on the future of the beauty industry and on the impact Covid-19 to this sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lars Veul, CEO of Pargo on how Pargo has partnered with Universities and The V&A Waterfront not only to save the academic year for under-digitalised students but also on their click and collect services they provider, to offer an alternative for shoppers who want to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19 by queuing in shops, but who still want to collect their own goods.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid’s comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and food critic, Anna Trapido goes through her list of some of the The Ultimate Covid Cookbook, knowing how Covid-19 kept people indoors, and unable to trawl through the second-hand bookshops for vintage community cookbooks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker details the history of the BMW 325iS and on this car remains arguably one of the most loved and sought after cars, ever released on the South African market according to the streets, but what makes this car so special and why are South Africans so in love with it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the 1st episode in our series of women related health issues, today we tackled Common Cancers Amongst Women Of SA.
Knowing that according to CANSA, an NGO that advocates for the prevention, early detection and effective treatment of Cancers in SA, October is the month where focus is on Cancers, but because of the rise in prevalence of cancers, it makes sense to focus on them anytime of the year, when an opportunity arises, hence the use of Women's month to talk about Common Cancers Amongst Women of SA.
Founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA, Alloutte Mendes on how to create a cyclists friendly environment in light of reports of the rises in cyclist harassment and killings on the road.LISTEN TO PODCAST