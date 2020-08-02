Indigenous Foods That Are Excellent For Health

Dr Tracy Nelwamondo, founder of Modern Traditions on some indigenous food that can help you stay fit and help with one’s exercise as well.
Award winning vocalist and songwriter, Somi Kakoma on what to expect from her latest live album ‘Holy Room’ – recorded at Alte Oper with Frankfurt Radio Big Band, This is the first release under the label arm of Salon Africana, the arts firm Somi launched last year with some live salon-style events in NYC. These shows featured Thandiswa Mazwai & Nduduzo Makhathini and Zoe Modiga amongst othersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane on a wide ranging profile with Comedian and actress, Nina Hastie and on her new role in Mnet’s local produced soapy, “Inconceivable poses”. Some say that she her free spirit has contributed to these praises, and did I mention her cool tattoos?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes a look at 5 films with female characters who bust stereotypesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Songo Didiza, Founding Director of Green Building Design Group on the reality pandemic proof architecture, smart cities and the future of Green building in Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Craig Hay, WWF’s Southern African Wildlife Trafficking Hub Lead looking back at World Ranger Day, and on the process of how one becomes a ranger but also on the importance of ranger training.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the pros and cons of using Linked investment service provider (LISP)
Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) are an independent administration company that offers investors access to collective investment schemes (or unit trusts) across a number of different management companies.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews novel ‘A Naija-Southy Affair’ by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso, Lerato was honoured with the fiction romance novella award at AfriCAN Author Awards 2020 yesterday.
The storyline of A Naija-Southy Affair, a romance novella, an African love story like you have never read before. The story line focuses on integrated relationships and its challenges using the controversial relationship between Nigeria (Naija) and South Africa (Southy). It is centred around the love affair between Chidi ( A Nigerian man of Igbo descend ) and Cikizwa (A South African woman of Xhosa descend).
Senior Manager for Strategic Partnership at Global Citizen Fellowship, Didi Morake on how The Global Citizen Fellowship Programme intends on committing to the advancement of Black youth, via the BeyGOOD program powered by Beyoncé and on the enrolment of 10 new promising young South Africans to the Global Citizen Fellowship Program.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of Masodi Organic, Liz Letsoalo on what to make of the sudden rise in the demand of locally produced cosmetic products, on the future of the beauty industry and on the impact Covid-19 to this sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST