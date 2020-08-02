Profile: Comedian/Actress Nina Hastie

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews novel ‘A Naija-Southy Affair’ by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso, Lerato was honoured with the fiction romance novella award at AfriCAN Author Awards 2020 yesterday.



The storyline of A Naija-Southy Affair, a romance novella, an African love story like you have never read before. The story line focuses on integrated relationships and its challenges using the controversial relationship between Nigeria (Naija) and South Africa (Southy). It is centred around the love affair between Chidi ( A Nigerian man of Igbo descend ) and Cikizwa (A South African woman of Xhosa descend).

